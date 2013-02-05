-
February 05, 2013, Tuesday
Budget may see roll out of universal access to medicines
The coming budget may finally see universal access to medicines, promised by the UPA Government take off provided allocations for ...
-
February 05, 2013, Tuesday
Rlys cuts spending on metro projects
The brunt of a delay in effecting a rise in railway fares has been borne by suburban rail systems and metro projects, with ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
You are here » Home » Specials » Budget & Industry