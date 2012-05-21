-
September 05, 2013, Thursday
Mihir S Sharma: Exchange-rate optimism
Thanks to rupee depreciation, India has a chance to fundamentally rework its stifled manufacturing sector
-
September 03, 2013, Tuesday
A Seshan: Swapping current troubles for future ones
RBI's forex swap window for oil marketing companies addresses an urgent issue but what happens when the dollars have to be ...
-
September 02, 2013, Monday
Vivek Dehejia: Fixed or flexible exchange rate?
The current debate around the rupee is a perfect opportunity to revisit a classic debate between two titans: Friedman and Mundell
-
August 17, 2013, Saturday
The rupee fillip for your portfolio
IT, pharma and textiles might be among the better-performing sectors in a bear market
-
May 24, 2012, Thursday
Currency trouble
The rupee cracked 56 against the dollar on Wednesday, following a steady fall over the past few weeks. One of the basic facts ...
-
May 21, 2012, Monday
Shankar Acharya: The exchange rate: economics bites back
Since last August the Indian rupee has been volatile and weak. The rupee-dollar parity dropped from 44-46 last summer to a low of ...
