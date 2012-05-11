-
December 28, 2013, Saturday
Rupee seen less volatile in 2014
Rupee should range between Rs 61 to Rs 64 per dollar in 2014, says president - group treasury and global markets, Kotak Mahindra ...
August 31, 2013, Saturday
Asian currencies fall on Fed-triggered sell-off
The rupee completed its worst month since 1992 and the rupiah headed for its biggest decline in five years, as analysts cut ...
August 28, 2013, Wednesday
Spoof: Top 10 ways to save the rupee
Ban all import of hubcaps with a diameter of more than 1 meter in order to save foreign exchange, and announce it prominently so ...
September 27, 2012, Thursday
Rupee might touch Rs 51-52 vs dollar by December
The steady flow of positive news seems to continue unabated. With both the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) ...
July 12, 2012, Thursday
Textile imports from Bangladesh fall as rupee hurts
The depreciation in the rupee has not only cheered textile exporters but has managed to cheer domestic apparel industry as well. ...
June 28, 2012, Thursday
As rupee skids, small companies sweat
As the rupee tumbles to record lows, Anil Jain, the chairman of a company which dismantles old ships, is in a bind: like many of ...
June 12, 2012, Tuesday
Rupee fall makes Delhi, Mumbai less costly for expatriates
The weakening rupee has made four Indian cities including New Delhi and Mumbai cheaper for expatriates to live in, even as many ...
June 10, 2012, Sunday
Students studying abroad, aspirants worst-hit by Re fall
The depreciating rupee has no doubt cast a cascading effect on the economy but the worst-hit are Indian students studying abroad ...
May 31, 2012, Thursday
Rupee-sensitive stocks risky for new investors
In the past year, a combination of domestic and global problems pushed the markets and the rupee down. While the markets lost ...
May 29, 2012, Tuesday
Falling rupee makes domestic tourism more attractive
With the sliding rupee making overseas travel 15-30% costlier, local hotspots have become favoured destinations for most Indian ...
May 22, 2012, Tuesday
In defending rupee, RBI again falls short
Among traders the RBI's latest measures to target arbitrage and speculation is seen as akin to bringing a knife to a gunfight. ...
May 18, 2012, Friday
Mixed reaction from exporters on rupee fall
Exporters feel the steep rupee depreciation will fetch them higher payments in terms of dollar, though imports of raw material ...
May 18, 2012, Friday
All options open to check rupee slide: RBI
As the rupee continued its downward slide, RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn today said all options are considered to check its ...
May 18, 2012, Friday
Rupee woes: MAIT seeks price revision in govt contracts
With a depreciating rupee leading to spiralling import costs, IT hardware body MAIT is scheduled to meet officials from ...
May 17, 2012, Thursday
Weak rupee to add pressure on corporate rating cuts
The sharp fall in the rupee, tight liquidity conditions and uptick in inflation have added to the woes of companies that are ...
May 15, 2012, Tuesday
What more can India do to support the rupee?
The Reserve Bank of India's recent fight to defend the rupee has had muted success, with the currency hitting a record closing ...
May 11, 2012, Friday
Southward spiral
The fall in the rupee’s value is in line with the weakness in the overall economy—the high current account deficit ...
May 11, 2012, Friday
IT players to see limited impact
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s directive stating exporters would have to convert 50 per cent of their foreign exchange ...
May 11, 2012, Friday
Exporters with high import content to be hit
The Reserve Bank of India’s directive to exporters to reduce foreign currency holdings may help prop the rupee in the short ...
May 11, 2012, Friday
'Steps will improve dollar supply, curb speculation'
The 11 per cent deprecation of the rupee in a span of three months has been due to the uncertain taxation issues in India, the ...
