-
December 13, 2013, Friday
Rupee, bonds fall after rate hike bets rise
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The rupee fell and bonds yields surged on Friday after retail inflation spiked, raising bets of a rate hike at ...
-
December 09, 2013, Monday
Rupee now at its real value: Mayaram
With rupee firming to 60.9 against the US dollar, Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram today said it has reached its real ...
-
November 07, 2013, Thursday
Rupee to stabilise in a day or two: FinMin
The Finance Ministry today said the rupee will stabilise within a couple of days as inflows of NRI deposits and export proceeds ...
-
October 01, 2013, Tuesday
Rupee logs first monthly gain since April
Q1 CAD figures to provide strength
-
September 27, 2013, Friday
Govt may miss fiscal deficit target on rupee fall: India Ratings
A sharp rupee depreciation since May 2013 has substantially altered budget's fiscal arithmetic
-
September 25, 2013, Wednesday
Gold punters expect a stable rupee
Big discounts in far-month futures give indication
-
September 22, 2013, Sunday
Rupee logs biggest decline globally in August: WFE
Indian currency emerged as the worst performer among its global peers with a fall of 8.7% last month, owing largely to economic ...
-
September 20, 2013, Friday
Rajan tracking rupee 'minute-by-minute'; says its not stable yet
Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan today said the recent rally in the rupee is comforting but said the currency has not yet ...
-
September 20, 2013, Friday
Rupee may not appreciate sharply from current levels: BS poll
Rupee appreciated sharply today as US Fed decided not to roll back its easy money policy
-
September 18, 2013, Wednesday
India Cements looking at export to take advantage of rupee depreciation
India Cements Ltd is looking at possibilities of exporting cement to improve capacity utilisation and foreign exchange earnings, ...
-
September 18, 2013, Wednesday
Rupee could appreciate to 59-61/USD by this fiscal end: Ind-Ra
The rupee, which had slumped to its lifetime low of over 68 to a US dollar last month is expected to recover to 59-61 against the ...
-
September 18, 2013, Wednesday
Rupee weakens ahead of FOMC meet
Street expects that US central bank may reduce its bond-buying program from current $85 billion per month
-
September 17, 2013, Tuesday
RBI's tightening, rupee fall give FIIs sleepless nights
Recent volatility in rupee has eroded value of their over $100 billion equity investments in India since 2009
-
September 17, 2013, Tuesday
FIIs buy almost a billion as sell-off fears recede
Foreign institutional investors have been bought back around 25% of their total sales over the June-August period in the last ...
-
September 17, 2013, Tuesday
Nervousness about rupee volatility behind us: Montek Singh Ahluwalia
Interview with Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission
-
September 17, 2013, Tuesday
Rupee trims gains on higher WPI inflation
Yet, it closed stronger against US dollar over Friday's level
-
September 15, 2013, Sunday
Further risks to rupee remain; year-end target 65/$: HSBC
The rupee faces further risks, even after recovering some lost ground, and may hover around 65 against the dollar by the end of ...
-
September 15, 2013, Sunday
Customs all smiles as revenue mop-up jumps on rupee pains
At least one arm of the harried North Block is a happy lot amid the falling rupee and is looking at it as a blessing in disguise, ...
-
September 14, 2013, Saturday
PEs to exit despite weak rupee
Investors prefer exits with lower valuation to staying invested for a longer term
-
September 13, 2013, Friday
Rupee volatility cut Sterling value of our investments by 20%: Eredene Capital
Eredene Capital PLC, the AIM quoted investor in Indian infrastructure, has decided to conduct a strategic review of its ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
You are here » Home » Specials » TopStories