November 16, 2013, Saturday
Sachin gets a bejewelled exit; solid honour for C N R Rao
Tendulkar will be first sportsperson to be bestowed with the honour
November 16, 2013, Saturday
Tears flowing, Sachin says emotional goodbye to cricket
Bids adieu to an illustrious career lasting 24 years; honoured with Bharat Ratna
November 16, 2013, Saturday
Twitter abuzz with wishes for the legend, #Sachin
Sachin Tendulkar, God, Legend of cricket, today left the audience teary eyed as he signed off his career of 24 years with a ...
November 16, 2013, Saturday
Decoding the Master Blaster
A look at the illustrious career of the man people call God
November 16, 2013, Saturday
Top 10 things Sachin said in his farewell speech
"Hard to believe this wonderful journey is coming to an end"
November 16, 2013, Saturday
India give fitting farewell to Sachin, win series
India won the second Test against the West Indies by an innings and 126 runs here Saturday, giving a fitting farewell to batting ...
November 16, 2013, Saturday
Cannot imagine Tendulkar without cricket: Anjali
Anjali Tendulkar said Saturday that it would be difficult to imagine her husband Sachin without cricket as the legend is all set ...
November 15, 2013, Friday
Tendulkar out at 74, billion fans still seek more
The magician called Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar today ensured that it was a farewell that each and every Indian will remember for ...
November 15, 2013, Friday
Sachin Tendulkar is Time magazine's 'Person of the Moment'
Accolades continued to pour in for the retiring Sachin Tendulkar with the 'Time' magazine naming the legendary Indian batsman its ...
November 15, 2013, Friday
Who benefits from the Sachin gap?
He will continue endorsing brands but there's now a big opportunity, if disproportionately distributed, for his team colleagues
November 14, 2013, Thursday
Tendulkar gets a roaring reception at Wankhede
Sachin Tendulkar got a standing ovation from the fans at the Wankhede Stadium where he came out to bat during India's first ...
November 14, 2013, Thursday
Wankhede fans shocked as Sachin poster is pulled down
Fans were in for a rude shock as municipal workers pulled down a huge poster honouring Sachin Tendulkar that was put up in front ...
November 14, 2013, Thursday
Cashing in on the Sachin mania
Sachin Tendulkar's 200th test, his last match before retirement is creating as much frenzy for the crores at stake & gala ...
November 14, 2013, Thursday
Sachin will fade from public memory soon after retirement: Miandad
Former Pakistani Test captain Javed Miandad said he believes that Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar will soon fade from ...
November 14, 2013, Thursday
Advertisers hit a ton with Sachin's swansong match
Brands that have been associated with the cricket legend have found ways to pay tribute to him through special campaigns and ...
November 13, 2013, Wednesday
Prashant Kidambi: The Age of Tendulkar
The Little Master's imminent departure reflects the individual and collective meanings that have been invested in him by a ...
November 13, 2013, Wednesday
Stage set to bid farewell to Little Master
As Sachin Tendulkar gets ready to bid adieu to active cricket today, Mumbai's cityscape has been decorated with farewell messages ...
November 12, 2013, Tuesday
'Appoint Tendulkar Sports Minister to raise sports standard'
Legendary athlete Milkha Singh strongly feels that iconic Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar should be appointed Sports Minister of ...
November 12, 2013, Tuesday
Sold Out: No more tickets left for Sachin's last test
The entire lot of tickets for Sachin Tendulkar's last test match have been sold out.
November 12, 2013, Tuesday
Mumbai prepares mega send-off plan for Sachin
A special stamp, a gold coin for toss are part of the farewell celebrations
