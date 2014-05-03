-
June 19, 2015, Friday
Supreme Court sets terms for Sahara chief's release
The Supreme Court on Friday set fresh terms for releasing troubled conglomerate Sahara's founder Subrata Roy, jailed for more ...
-
March 21, 2015, Saturday
Sebi investigates 100 'mini-Sahara' schemes
Rs 2,200 crore collected by deemed public issues
-
January 10, 2015, Saturday
SC asks Sahara to seek RBI nod for foreign loan
Allows offshore leg of the transaction to go through; Subrata Roy may use Skype facilities in jail till February 20 for this
-
August 25, 2014, Monday
Sebi sets Sept 30 deadline to apply for Sahara refund
Genuine investments identified so far is Rs.1.08 cr out of around Rs 24,000 cr
-
August 19, 2014, Tuesday
Sultan of Brunei denies bid for Sahara's New York, London hotels
A spokesman for the Sultan of Brunei dismissed a report by the Wall Street Journal online that he had made a bid for New York's ...
-
August 18, 2014, Monday
Sultan of Brunei bids for Sahara's luxury hotels
An investment firm affiliated with Brunei has offered to pay $2 billion for the three hotels
-
August 15, 2014, Friday
From jail, Roy finds golden suitors for hotels abroad
MoUs inked at 50% higher value, lawyers tell SC; court gives 15 days more for deal talks
-
August 14, 2014, Thursday
Sahara executive proposes Rs 3,000-cr 'contribution scheme'
As Sahara India chief Subrata Roy continues negotiations with potential investors to raise funds to secure his release from jail, ...
-
August 11, 2014, Monday
From Tihar, Roy tries to sell the New York Plaza
Jailed Sahara chief Subrata Roy putting up two trophy properties, luxury hotel for sale to raise $1.6 bn for bail bond
-
August 06, 2014, Wednesday
Roy starts asset sale talks from Tihar Jail
Meets 3 potential buyers for an hour amid tight security: Sources
-
July 31, 2014, Thursday
Stage being set for Subrata Roy's deal from Tihar jail
Delhi prison officials, group to thrash out finer details to enable late night skype with Los Angeles-based buyers
-
July 30, 2014, Wednesday
SC allows Subrata Roy to hold talks to sell properties
He is allowed to use conference room in Tihar jail complex for negotiation with potential buyers of his luxury hotels in NY and ...
-
July 05, 2014, Saturday
Sebi suggests Skype breaks for Roy
The bench led by judge T S Thakur enquired if there was a video conferencing facility at the jail, but did not pass any
-
June 23, 2014, Monday
Chandigarh start-up offers high-tech home health care
Globally, home health care is a $200 billion industry, and in India it is expected to reach $10 billion in size by 2020
-
June 11, 2014, Wednesday
Sahara makes part-payment of Rs 3,000 cr to Sebi
The Sahara group has made a partial payment of its dues, of roughly around Rs 3,000 crore following the lifting of freeze on its ...
-
June 05, 2014, Thursday
Subrata Roy stays in Tihar, may sell assets to get bail
SC has asked Sebi to release title deeds of the Sahara group's properties
-
May 20, 2014, Tuesday
Raise money or stay in jail: SC to Sahara chief
The new SC Bench told Sahara chief Subrata Roy to bring a "logically acceptable, specific proposal" to raise Rs 10,000 cr for
-
May 17, 2014, Saturday
SC judges Thakur & Sikri to hear Sahara case on May 19
Chief Justice of India constituted a new bench after Justice Radhakrishnan retired on May 14 and Justice Khehar recused from the ...
-
May 06, 2014, Tuesday
Subrata Roy to stay in jail, SC rejects plea
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the writ petition filed by Sahara against the detention of its chief Subrata Roy. Roy, ...
-
May 03, 2014, Saturday
The Sahara endgame
In this edited excerpt from Sahara: The Untold Story, journalist Tamal Bandyopadhyay recounts how the Reserve Bank of India ...
