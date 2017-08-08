-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Page Industries: Doubling of exclusive network should help improve volumes
While children's wear is in initial stages, growth is expected to be led by the larger categories of men's inner wear and leisure ...
-
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Improvement in sight for Apollo Hospitals despite disappointing Q3 results
Operating performance and return ratios should improve through FY20
-
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Nestle needs to sustain strong Q4 performance led by volume growth
Incremental market share gains in noodles, chocolates pose a challenge
-
February 10, 2018, Saturday
M&M: Utility vehicle launches key trigger for 10% revenue growth in Q3
Watch out for tractor volumes, demand for electric vehicles
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Market rout weighs on net asset values of most mutual fund schemes
Barring ITC, all other stocks with highest exposure have seen a drop in their stock prices between 4% and 9% this month
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Cipla stands out in a gloomy sector as revenue swells 15% to Rs 16 bn
Improving prospects of US business to drive the company's earnings
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
New products, Interceptor INT and Continental GT to be key for Eicher
Higher volumes crucial for sustaining rich stock valuations
-
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
Rebound in disbursal of loans may stabilise LIC Housing's profitability
LIC Housing kept pace with its 15 per cent loan growth yet again in Q3
-
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Agri input firms likely to earn robust profits in Q3 ahead of rabi season
Agricultural input companies are set to post better profit for December quarter due to rising demand of quality seeds, ...
-
January 16, 2018, Tuesday
Record Indian stock rally must price risk from robots, says UBS Group
A global shift toward automation could be a significant negative, leaving many underemployed or without a job
-
January 03, 2018, Wednesday
Bandhan Bank: A relationship worth trying
Bank offers moat to investors but IPO needs to be rightly priced
-
January 03, 2018, Wednesday
Rural uptick, festive season aided auto growth in 2017
Analysts expect growth in 2018 to be 10-12% across segments
-
December 04, 2017, Monday
Analysts bet on EPC firms in road infra
Players with a strong balance sheet, execution track record, and robust asset portfolio would be key beneficiaries
-
December 03, 2017, Sunday
Bright prospects for Future Supply Chain Solutions
While revenue growth should reflect past trends (17% growth over FY15-17), margins, which are in the 13-16 per cent range, should ...
-
November 28, 2017, Tuesday
Bet on stocks of tier-1 real estate developers
They are expected to gain market share due to government's affordable housing push and RERA
-
November 22, 2017, Wednesday
Tide is turning for corporate earnings: Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley says the revenue growth for energy companies was healthy in the September quarter, while telecom companies ...
-
October 03, 2017, Tuesday
Time running out for Reliance Communications
Reliance Communications (RCom) is staring at a tough future as its multi-stage debt reduction plan has hit a hurdle. The key to ...
-
August 17, 2017, Thursday
Dish TV shows marginal recovery
Boost from merger with Videocon's DTH business key
-
August 17, 2017, Thursday
Axis Bank: Sentiment improving
Stable credit cost guidance, retail loan growth positives
-
August 08, 2017, Tuesday
Short-term trend negative
The short-term trend bounced from support at 9,450 in late June
