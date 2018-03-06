-
March 12, 2018, Monday
India's below-par performance continues in March, markets fall 2.5%
The fall in the Indian market was triggered by a global risk-off amid rising US bond yields
March 12, 2018, Monday
Street signs: CIL sees investor churn, big investors buy Himadri, and more
The activity in the primary market has gathered steam with as many as a six companies expected to launch their initial public ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Market returns will be interplay of profit growth, PE ratio: Rana B Gupta
'As bad loan resolution and recapitalisation programme progresses, we might see banks providing heavily for provisions,' Rana B ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Here are top 10 stocks with highest average dividend yield for past 5 years
Coal India, IL&FS Investment and NMDC have average dividend yield of 7.3 per cent, 6.9 per cent and 5.9 per cent
March 12, 2018, Monday
AC stocks: Voltas, Blue Star to see growth momentum, Havells is a key pick
The foreign brokerage expects aggregate primary volumes to grow at an average robust rate of 15 per cent in the next two ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Commodity Picks: 12 March 2018
Mustard seed is trading at Rs 4,176 per quintal at the benchmark Jaipur market
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Merger with Indus Towers outweighs most pressures for Bharti Infratel
Bharti Infratel's transition to an independent telecom tower company and higher rentals on the back of data-driven expansion by ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Tax cloud over IFSC units: DDT waiver on what is paid from current income
There is concern that a portion of the dividend to be declared by companies operating out of the International Financial Services ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
NMDC: Strong rebound seen in profitability in March quarter and FY19
NMDC's decision to cut iron ore prices by 3-4 per cent or Rs 100 a tonne from March 1 may have weighed on street sentiment, but ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
PFC, REC may be close to bottom: Credit growth, asset quality may improve
Credit growth, asset quality of companies likely to improve
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Sebi asks Tata Motors to probe Whatsapp earnings leak
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) asked Tata Motors to probe the leak of its December 2015 quarter earnings on ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Pay of employees deputed abroad isn't taxable in India, TDS doesn't apply
A new AAR ruling provides relief to employees deputed overseas and who receive salaries abroad as well as in India
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Near-term worries for Maruti stock, even as product demand remains strong
The Maruti Suzuki stock has shed about 12 per cent from its all-time intra-day high of Rs 10,000, recorded in mid-December 2017. ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Funds bought record Rs 1.3 trillion stocks so far this financial year
Equity fund managers, flush with strong domestic inflows, have invested a record Rs 1.3 trillion in stocks so far this financial ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Rupee, rising yields driving foreign portfolio investors away
Foreign investors have slowly started liquidating some of their holdings in local debt paper, as rising bond yields and the ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Closed-end funds gain traction: Since 2017, 47 such schemes launched
Since 2017, 47 such schemes launched; mopped up Rs 175 billion
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Nifty 10,275 a critical support level; short-term trend is hard to judge
The rupee has lost quite a bit of ground since pre-Budget, against three major hard currencies (yen, dollar, and euro)
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Dilip Buildcon stock gains traction: Rising orders point to better outlook
Earnings could get a leg-up from early completion of projects
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Rural boost for two-wheeler companies; risk-reward favourable for Hero
Risk-reward favourable for Hero; rising competition and commodity prices may play spoilsport
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
US Commodity Futures Trading Commission likely to okay NSE for derivatives
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is close to receiving US regulator Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC's) approval ...
