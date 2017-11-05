-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Equity flows into mutual funds strong in February despite stock decline
Equity MFs have seen net inflow of Rs 1.64 trillion since April. A little over Rs 600 billion or about 40 per cent of these have ...
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
Sebi's new rules on categorisation: 20% MF scheme names to be changed
Industry says this will affect brand recall of popular schemes
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Two-wheeler major TVS Motor Q3 net up 16% to Rs 1.55 bn on strong sales
Company to launch one scooter and motorcycle in Q4, may hike prices to offset higher material costs
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
After a bumper IPO, Amber Enterprises shares rise 44% on stock market debut
The company's key clients include Daikin, Hitachi, LG, Panasonic, Voltas and Whirlpool
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Galaxy Surfactants' IPO subscribed four times a day before closing
Galaxy Surfactants' clients include leading FMCG companies, such as Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Henkel and Procter & Gamble
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Today's picks: From Axis Bank to L&T, hot stocks to watch on Thursday
Here are target prices and projected movements for Nifty, Bank Nifty, Axis Bank, ONGC and Larsen & Turbo
January 17, 2018, Wednesday
Today's picks: 16 January, 2017
Nifty, Bank Nifty, Tata Steel, Ambuja Cements, ONGC
January 04, 2018, Thursday
India's weight in global MSCI indices expected to rise further in 2018
Strong market performance along with good IPO pipeline could help India improve its share
January 01, 2018, Monday
Put fresh money in short-term funds
Restrict investment in dynamic or income fund to 20-30% of debt portfolio
December 29, 2017, Friday
Equity League tables: Citi, Axis take honours
IPO fundraising in 2017 was the highest-ever at Rs 76,235 crore
December 29, 2017, Friday
Mutual funds wary of rising inflows
The need for caution is deepening in India's fast burgeoning mutual fund sector which manages nearly Rs 23 trillion of assets - ...
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
Today's picks: 19 December, 2017
Nifty, Bank Nifty, Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco
December 04, 2017, Monday
Avoid timing the market with lump-sum investments
Fund houses are restricting such investments; heed the signal and stick to SIPs and STPs
November 29, 2017, Wednesday
Ujjivan, Equitas: Investors shouldn't rush
Currently, the non-microfinance book is spilt between business loans, loans to the agriculture segment, gold loans and corporate ...
November 27, 2017, Monday
Time to create the mother of all mutual funds?
Though the private sector has grown by leaps and bounds in the past decade or so, the government continues to have a large ...
November 26, 2017, Sunday
Stocks to buy this Christmas
Jindal Saw, Godawari Power & Ispat and Dixon Technologies, Automotive Axles, MIRC Electronics
November 24, 2017, Friday
Tata Equity P/E Fund: Outperformer in rallying markets
The fund's investment objective is to provide reasonable and regular income and/or possible capital appreciation. It is currently ...
November 22, 2017, Wednesday
Growth prospects help Balkrishna edge past peers
Good global demand, improving margins doubled stock price in 1 year
November 22, 2017, Wednesday
Overseas equity issuances grind to a halt
Issues dry up due to boom in home market, stiffer rules
November 05, 2017, Sunday
Are promoter-led businesses better bets?
Companies analysed by CSRI that delivered superior share-price returns are Bajaj Finserv, Britannia Industries, TVS Motors, Natco ...
