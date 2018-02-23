-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Apart from 91% volume jump, new projects to keep Godrej Properties going
After 91% volume jump this year, new projects should help maintain the momentum
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
No pricing respite yet for cement firms; higher realisations crucial
Ban on sand mining, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu, was one of the key reasons responsible for a ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Brighter year ahead: analysts expect 14-21% rise in paint stocks
Given the pickup in the rural economy and expected growth of the automobile and infrastructure sectors, major paint players are ...
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
Street signs: PNB Housing closes gap with PNB, BSE shares fall, and more
The bank manager refused to sanction the loan unless more loan-worthy collateral was given
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
Most MF schemes in the red: Investor flows not impacted by market fall
Sector officials say inflow continues to remain strong and the tally could be in line with previous months
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
DLF stock: Street will focus on deleveraging process, sale of inventory
While the stock is down 18 per cent from its peak earlier this year, analysts are positive on expectations of a gradual recovery
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
Consumer demand, rural economy revival to propel Dabur India's prospects
Dabur India has lagged some of its peers on the bourses in the last one month, despite reported a healthy performance for the ...
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Cloud over tax sops for eligible foreign investors trading at GIFT City
EFIs are not registered as FPIs and there is a concern that income earned by these entities from transactions done on the IFSC ...
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Glenmark: Risk-reward turning favourable even as stocks hit 52-week low
Businesses in other geographies can drive growth, US challenges remain
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Near-term sales pressure for Bayer CropScience but growth may rise in FY19
Growth may pick up in FY19 on new products, normalising of inventory
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Today's picks: From Tata Motors to Vedanta, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday
Nifty, Bank Nifty, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra and Vedanta
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Voltas to benefit from early onset of summer; AC business to drive growth
According to analysts, the early onset of summer might help AC manufacturers in hiking prices, which will support margins and ...
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Higher volatility to persist due to fiscal slippage, says Pankaj Sharma
Bonds do not like fiscal indiscipline and the same is reflected in the rise in yields, says Pankaj Sharma, CIO. Edited excerpts
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Intermediate trend looks negative; traders to brace for currency volatility
Traders must also remain braced for currency volatility
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
HPCL's outlook firm as refining, marketing prospects improve
Company should post good results for March quarter led by higher margins in the two businesses
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Rise in govt bond yields to affect public sector banks' Q4 performance
Analysts expect provision for investment depreciation to affect earnings
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
Stock market correction prompts equity fund managers to step up buying
Pump in Rs 100 bn in February, most in three months
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
Growth uptick, multiple tailwinds to prop up information technology sector
Weak rupee, expectations of higher IT spending by US clients and undemanding valuations keep frontline stocks in demand
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
Sensex gains over 300 points, markets at 3-week high as volatility eases
Relief rally continues, Sensex adds 300 points second day in a row
-
February 23, 2018, Friday
Sebi may tighten AIF regulations to better monitor the source of funding
The regulator may also conduct regulatory audits on the AIFs to examine the fund sourcing arrangements with investors to ensure ...
