February 10, 2018, Saturday
Sensex, Nifty fall more than 1%; post biggest weekly drop since August 2017
The markets are expected to remain choppy as investors adjust their asset allocations amid rising interest rates
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Market slide continues as FIIs press sell button on rising US bond yields
Sensex drops below 35,000 after 1,150-point steepest two-day sell-off since November 2016
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
DMart: Valuation hurdle despite earnings upgrade; margin expansion on cards
Stock trades at 58 times its FY20 estimates
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Markets fall most in a month; benchmarks dip 0.7% as FIIs turn net-sellers
Besides weak global cues, investors have turned cautious ahead of the Union Budget following the sharp gains this month
January 29, 2018, Monday
MFs raise bets, foreign institutional investors trim exposure in BSE 500
In the three months to December, MFs had invested Rs 240 billion in domestic stocks, whereas FII buying was relatively muted at ...
January 19, 2018, Friday
NSE is said to seek Singapore Exchange delay on single-stock futures
NSE's request comes as domestic stock-derivatives volume has slipped, said the people, who asked not to be named because the ...
January 17, 2018, Wednesday
Today's picks: 16 January, 2017
Nifty, Bank Nifty, Tata Steel, Ambuja Cements, ONGC
January 17, 2018, Wednesday
Morgan Stanley ratings boost: Shares of TCS, Infosys, other IT majors rally
Brokerage says 2018 will be a year of turnaround for the IT pack; favours large-caps
January 17, 2018, Wednesday
SBI to Sun Pharma: Top 10 stock picks by mutual funds in December
Interestingly, after several years, two public sector banks (other than the mammoth State Bank of India) emerged as most chased ...
January 04, 2018, Thursday
BSE to start bullion futures; metals, crude oil and natural gas to follow
NSE says it's also ready, commexes want more time
January 01, 2018, Monday
January settlement important for several reasons
It will give us an inkling of the foreign portfolio investment attitude in a new financial year for them
December 29, 2017, Friday
Bharti Airtel: Consolidation gains key trigger
Despite a 39 per cent gain for the Bharti Airtel stock in two months, analysts believe it has more legs to run after the ...
December 29, 2017, Friday
Improving BFSI demand positive for IT
Accenture records a sharp rise in new bookings; indicates higher IT spends going ahead
December 27, 2017, Wednesday
Indices make waves, script a record again
The 30-share Sensex was up for the second straight session, hitting 34,010.61, a fresh closing high
December 23, 2017, Saturday
Record share sales bring banks little cheer in the way of fees
Main stock indexes surged almost 30% in 2017 as investors bet on economic reform and corporate earnings recovery
December 22, 2017, Friday
Best year for IPOs, NSE can't go public
A record-setting rally in Indian equities helped fuel the unprecedented IPO haul
December 22, 2017, Friday
Rallis India: Market share gains ahead
The Rallis India stock had moved up nine per cent last week on expectations of market share gains led by strong volume growth and ...
December 22, 2017, Friday
Lodha plans to raise up to $1 bn via IPO
The company had planned an IPO of Rs 2,800 crore in 2010, but it was shelved due to a weak stock market
December 21, 2017, Thursday
RInfra deal to boost Adani Transmission's earnings
Adani Transmission's (ATL's) announcement of signing a binding agreement with Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) for buying the ...
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
Today's picks: 19 December, 2017
Nifty, Bank Nifty, Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco
