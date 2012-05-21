-
January 31, 2013, Thursday
Sebi settles case against Suzlon through consent
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has disposed a case against Suzlon Energy and its officials, ...
May 31, 2012, Thursday
Wealthy clients turned tables on UBS and staff?
A close reading of the UK Upper Tribunal’s recent decision on an appeal by a former UBS employee reveals the possibility of ...
May 30, 2012, Wednesday
'Customer Q' used by UBS staff to skip Indian FII laws
After Mr X, comes Customer Q. A customer account of the UK’s UBS Wealth Management codenamed ‘Q’ played a ...
May 29, 2012, Tuesday
X factor emerges in FSA case against ex-UBS employee
A mysterious Mr X has surfaced in the UK Financial Services Authority’s (FSA’s) case against former UBS employee ...
May 22, 2012, Tuesday
Ex-UBS trader fined $2 mn for illegal trading
The former head of a trading desk at UBS AG’s wealth-management unit in London must pay 1.25 million pounds ($2 million) ...
May 21, 2012, Monday
UK regulator decision to fine NRI financial advisers upheld
A British tribunal has asked financial sector regulator FSA to ban and penalise two Indian-origin advisers, who worked with Swiss ...
