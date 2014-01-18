-
January 25, 2014, Saturday
Unimaginable that Tharoor could harm Sunanda: Brother
Sunanda Pushkar's brother Rajesh, a serving Colonel in Indian Army, today came out in strong defence of Union minister Shashi ...
-
January 24, 2014, Friday
Sunanda case: Advanced tests to determine cause of injuries
Investigators said autopsy report had mentioned more than a dozen injury marks on Sunanda's body
-
January 23, 2014, Thursday
Sunanda death case transferred to Crime Branch
The probe into the mysterious death of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Union Minister Shashi Tharoor, was today transfered to the elite ...
-
January 23, 2014, Thursday
Kirti Azad asks Shashi Tharoor to resign till probe is over
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirti Azad on Thursday said Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD) Shashi ...
-
January 22, 2014, Wednesday
Tharoor should keep away from ministry till probe is over: NCP
NCP today said Union minister Shashi Tharoor should "himself disassociate" from his ministerial responsibilities till the ...
-
January 22, 2014, Wednesday
Sunanda Pushkar's son gives a clean chit to Shashi Tharoor
Shiv Menon, son of late Sunanda Pushkar, said that his mother was too strong to commit suicide and he does not believe that union ...
-
January 21, 2014, Tuesday
Sunanda died of poisoning; SDM asks police to probe murder, suicide angles
Sunanda was found dead in a 5-star hotel in South Delhi on Friday night
-
January 21, 2014, Tuesday
Probe murder, suicide angles in Sunanda's death: SDM to police
Delhi Police was today directed to investigate murder or suicide angles in the death of Sunanda Pushkar after the autopsy ...
-
January 21, 2014, Tuesday
Kerala BJP demands resignation of Tharoor
BJP's Kerala unit today demanded resignation of Shashi Tharoor from the Union Ministry in the backdrop of the death of his wife ...
-
January 20, 2014, Monday
AIIMS doctors submit Sunanda Pushkar's autopsy report to SDM
Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday submitted the autopsy report of Sunanda Pushkar Tharoor, ...
-
January 20, 2014, Monday
Sunanda case: Shinde says he has ordered expeditious probe
Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde has asked the police to conduct an expeditious probe into the death of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of ...
-
January 20, 2014, Monday
AIIMS to submit Sunanda Pushkar's autopsy report to SDM
Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are expected to submit the autopsy report of Sunanda Pushkar ...
-
January 20, 2014, Monday
Magistrate records Tharoor's statement in wife's death
Tharoor is understood to have narrated events prior to the death of his wife Sunanda
-
January 19, 2014, Sunday
Reasons behind Sunanda Pushkar's death
Pushkar was found dead in a hotel room, a day after her Twitter spat with a Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar over an alleged ...
-
January 19, 2014, Sunday
Tharoor writes to Shinde; offers help in Sunanda probe
Union minister Shashi Tharoor today wrote a letter to Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde offering his full cooperation in the probe ...
-
January 18, 2014, Saturday
Pushkar died a 'sudden, unnatural death', say doctors
A team of three AIIMS doctors conducted a videographed post-mortem on Pushkar's body in the presence of a magistrate
-
January 18, 2014, Saturday
Sunanda Pushkar cremated
The mortal remains of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of union Minister Shashi Tharoor, were consigned to flames here Saturday evening.
-
January 18, 2014, Saturday
Sunanda did not have serious health problems: Doctors
A complete medical check up conducted earlier this week on Sunanda Pushkar, who was found dead in a Delhi hotel last night, ...
-
January 18, 2014, Saturday
Panel constituted to conduct Sunanda Pushkar's autopsy
A three-doctor panel was constituted Saturday to conduct the postmortem examination of union Minister Shashi Tharoor's wife ...
-
January 18, 2014, Saturday
Sunanda Pushkar's death: Police gather CCTV footage
CCTV footage at the hotel where union Minister Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead has been gathered by the ...
