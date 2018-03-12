Govt to include forests under Swachh Bharat
Environment ministry planning to ban plastic bags, dustbins inside reserves
Kanika Datta: Swachh Bharat's misdirected PR exercise
Swachh Bharat can make this government electable if it is able to achieve a noticeable reduction in open defecation
Chandrakant Damodar Kulkarni is paying for cleaning India
Chandrakant Damodar Kulkarni, 67, a retired teacher from Pune's St Joseph Boy's School and the 11th among 13 siblings, inherited the spirit of ...
Govt to clean 10 iconic places under Swachh Bharat Mission
Once this pilot project is completed, the govt will carry out a similar cleanliness drive at the remaining 90 places
Now, Swachh Bharat seeks global facelift
Government keen to move Swachh Bharat up in peoples perception, ahead of the many state elections
-
Government to build toilets for 55,000 households in Puducherry
Chief Minister V Arayanasamy had urged the Prime Minister to make available the funds for the toilet scheme
-
Swachh Bharat Champions felicitated by Birender Singh
-
Swachh Bharat gone too far
The headmaster of a school in Bardhaman district of West Bengal seems to have taken the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan too seriously