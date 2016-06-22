-
July 14, 2016, Thursday
Swachh Bharat gone too far
The headmaster of a school in Bardhaman district of West Bengal seems to have taken the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan too seriously
July 13, 2016, Wednesday
Kanika Datta: Swachh Bharat's misdirected PR exercise
Swachh Bharat can make this government electable if it is able to achieve a noticeable reduction in open defecation
July 12, 2016, Tuesday
Centre to extend Swachh survey to 500 cities
Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday asserted that the Swachh survey will be extended to 500 cities ...
July 12, 2016, Tuesday
Swachh survey will be extended to 500 cities: Naidu
Centre is taking additional measures to "strengthen the country's journey" towards a "clean India" and the Swachh survey will be ...
July 09, 2016, Saturday
Chandrakant Damodar Kulkarni is paying for cleaning India
Chandrakant Damodar Kulkarni, 67, a retired teacher from Pune's St Joseph Boy's School and the 11th among 13 siblings, inherited ...
July 08, 2016, Friday
Swachh Bharat cess funding Modi advertisements: Digvijay
Taking a dig at the Swachh Bharat cess, Congress leader Digvijay Singh today alleged that the money collected through the ...
July 08, 2016, Friday
Govt to clean 10 iconic places under Swachh Bharat Mission
Once this pilot project is completed, the govt will carry out a similar cleanliness drive at the remaining 90 places
July 07, 2016, Thursday
Centre asks Prasar Bharati to compose song on 'Swachh Bharat'
Centre has asked Prasar Bharati to compose a special melody on 'Swachh Bharat Mission' to be aired by national broadcaster, AIR, ...
July 06, 2016, Wednesday
Govt exploring ways to mobilise funds for Swachh Bharat Kosh
Finance Ministry and the Ministry for Drinking Water and Sanitation (DWS) will meet next week to deliberate on ways to mobilise ...
July 06, 2016, Wednesday
Now, Swachh Bharat seeks global facelift
Government keen to move Swachh Bharat up in peoples perception, ahead of the many state elections
July 04, 2016, Monday
Dropped from Incredible India, Big B now onboard Swachh Bharat
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been approached by the Centre to be the "face" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet ...
June 30, 2016, Thursday
Government to build toilets for 55,000 households in Puducherry
Chief Minister V Arayanasamy had urged the Prime Minister to make available the funds for the toilet scheme
June 30, 2016, Thursday
Swachh Bharat Champions felicitated by Birender Singh
June 28, 2016, Tuesday
Cleanse BJP first instead of 'Swachh Bharat': NCP tells PM
In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the cleanliness drive, senior NCP leader Praful Patel today said he should first ...
June 28, 2016, Tuesday
Now schools to get 'Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar'
The HRD Ministry will confer national-level award to 100 schools which have taken significant steps towards fulfilling the ...
June 27, 2016, Monday
Recruit 'swachh' officers in probe agencies: Cabinet Secretary
Officers who are "swachh" and whose integrity are above board need to be selected to work in investigating agencies like CBI and ...
June 26, 2016, Sunday
PM Modi lauds retired govt. employee's contribution to Swachh Bharat Kosh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded retired government employee Chandrakant Kulkarni for donating one-third of his ...
June 25, 2016, Saturday
AIGMF joins hand with Swachh Bharat to promote glass
The All India Glass Manufacturers' Federation (AIGMF) has joined hands with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to promote glass as a ...
June 24, 2016, Friday
Govt to include forests under Swachh Bharat
Environment ministry planning to ban plastic bags, dustbins inside reserves
June 22, 2016, Wednesday
Jaitley stresses on integrated communication strategy for success of 'Swachh Bharat Mission', 'Namami Gange'
An integrated communication strategy incorporating key messages, tools, outreach and innovation would be critical for enhancing ...
