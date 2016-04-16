-
June 27, 2017, Tuesday
TV Narendran's 'calm' composure readies Tata Steel for good and bad times
A sharper focus on branded products, operational efficiency has fortified the firm against downturns
October 06, 2016, Thursday
Newsmaker: RM Lodha
He headed a panel famously called the Lodha Committee, which is now in the process of implementing the second part of Operation ...
October 01, 2016, Saturday
I support freedom of expression but not the content that went on the show: Papa CJ
Interview with stand-up comedian
September 17, 2016, Saturday
Play Test cricket with a red ball, experiment in other formats: Gautam Gambhir
Interview with Cricketer
September 03, 2016, Saturday
Delhi and its police force need to be considered on a completely different footing: B K Gupta
Interview with former commissioner of Delhi Police
August 27, 2016, Saturday
This Bill has failed to keep the interest of surrogate mothers central: Flavia Agnes
Interview with women's rights lawyer and co-founder of Majlis
August 20, 2016, Saturday
There is no parallel between what is happening in Balochistan and the terror by Pakistan in Kashmir: Rajiv Dogra
Interview with former ambassador and India's last consul general to Karachi
August 16, 2016, Tuesday
There is no book value for fields on offer: Atanu Chakraborty
Interview with director general hydrocarbons
August 13, 2016, Saturday
Animal welfare has become a business, and the black sheep need to be exposed: Naresh Kadyan
Interview with animal activist and chairman, People for Animals Haryana
August 06, 2016, Saturday
Human settlements along the highway make it difficult for rhinos to reach higher ground: Ashraf Nvk
Interview with senior director and chief veterinarian at the Wildlife Trust of India
July 30, 2016, Saturday
The government has double standards on rights of the transgender community: Akkai Padmashali
Interview with Bengaluru-based human rights activist
July 23, 2016, Saturday
Implementation of Lodha panel's reforms not a problem, their working might be: Kirti Azad
Interview with former cricketer
July 07, 2016, Thursday
Newsmaker: Manoj Sinha
Sinha will have to strike a balance between the regulator (TRAI) and the industry on all issues from net neutrality to call drops
July 02, 2016, Saturday
Productivity is about the 3Es: education, employment and employability: Manish Sabharwal
Interview with chairman and co-founder, Teamlease Services
June 25, 2016, Saturday
It doesn't matter if NIFT chairman is not from fashion, but he should be able to bring about change: Rina Dhaka
Interview with Fashion designer
June 18, 2016, Saturday
Rasgotra's words will be used by those who want to tarnish Nehru's image: K P Fabian
Interview with Former ambassador to Qatar and Italy
May 28, 2016, Saturday
Government must strictly ban use of potassium bromate, a known carcinogen: Pramod Kumar Julka
Interview with former dean and professor of oncology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences
May 21, 2016, Saturday
The Benegal Committee has given the Censor Board blanket powers: Pankaj Butalia
It's not the film maker who spreads communal hatred, it's the people the film maker is writing about
April 28, 2016, Thursday
Ashok Lavasa: Getting set for the next challenge
Within a year, Lavasa managed to cut the time required for environment clearances from an average 600 days to 190
April 16, 2016, Saturday
Celebrities must do enough due diligence on a product before endorsing it: Sandeep Goyal
Interview with Chairman of Mogae Media