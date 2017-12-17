-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Biplab Kumar Deb: Fit and proper pracharak
Tripura's first BJP chief minister-designate owes his climb to prominence to several mentors in the RSS, in which he has served ...
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
Karti Chidambaram owes his rise and troubles to his parent's high profile
While Karti followed in the footsteps of his father and studied overseas, he hasn't quite had the same success as his father ...
-
February 23, 2018, Friday
PNB scam: Meet Firestar's Vipul Ambani, simple CFO in a complex setting
The self-described entrepreneur had surprised all by joining Nirav Modi four years ago
-
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Malvinder and Shivinder Singh: The difficulties of being good at business
As the Daiichi Sankyo-Ranbaxy controversy enters the last lap, the Singh brothers may be ruing their inability to run ...
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
Renuka Chowdhury, 'Rajini of Rajya Sabha' unlikely to make a return
It will be tough for her to return to the Upper House from either Telangana or Andhra Pradesh, where the Congress' presence has ...
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Newsmaker: Meet NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, the man for all reasons
The CEO of Niti Aayog has created for himself the role of a forceful presenter of the government's positioning on key economic ...
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
Meet Sachin Pilot, an architect of Congress victory in Rajasthan bye-polls
The party recently won two Lok Sabha and one Assembly bypolls, and the credit for these victories goes to Pilot
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Kim Jong Un's luxury ski resort in N Korea steals Winter Olympic spotlight
North Korea on Monday scrapped a joint cultural performance at Mount Kumgang
-
January 29, 2018, Monday
Ashok Lavasa wears many hats: Author, teacher, and now at poll panel
Lavasa was directly responsible for allocations to various ministries and schemes, joking that he was one of the most disliked ...
-
January 26, 2018, Friday
Meet new CEC Om Prakash Rawat, the man who is referee of fair play
Those who have worked with Rawat, however, say that he was never close to any political party during his stints in the civil ...
-
January 22, 2018, Monday
How Pravin Togadia escaped is a matter that needs significant investigation
VHP supporters used to flaunt their connections with the Gujarat government and offer their services to investors in Gujarat for ...
-
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Supreme Court Judge Gogoi, next in line to be Chief Justice of India
The senior judge has put 'discharging a debt to the nation' above the prospect of being next in line as Chief Justice of India
-
January 11, 2018, Thursday
MLA & Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani is force majeure for the marginalised
Taking pot shots at the prime minister is part and parcel of Mevani's reputation as a rising star in national politics
-
January 07, 2018, Sunday
The stormy petrel of AAP: How long will Kumar Vishwas stay in the party?
Of late, Vishwas's comments have had a strongly pro-BJP tone; he has supported the BJP's triple talaq legislation
-
January 04, 2018, Thursday
New foreign secy Vijay Gokhale likely to play no politics, work to a script
Gokhale's two-year tenure will ensure lines of succession in the Ministry of External Affairs are not disturbed
-
December 31, 2017, Sunday
Newsmaker: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan now in a safe house
With the Bombay HC denying permission to prosecute the former Maharashtra CM in the Adarsh housing scam, he is now in a position ...
-
December 28, 2017, Thursday
Narayana Murthy is confident problems at Infosys are a thing of the past
After initial outrage over not making Panaya findings public, Murthy seems to have put his differences with Nilekani to rest
-
December 24, 2017, Sunday
Newsmaker: The problem that is Narayan Rane
The state BJP is not particularly enthusiastic, knowing Rane as an ambitious leader, with sights on the chief ministership
-
December 22, 2017, Friday
Meet Special Judge OP Saini, who pronounced the 2G verdict
A former cop-turned-judge who presided over the biggest corruption scandal to date has a reputation for fearlessness
-
December 17, 2017, Sunday
Tassaduq Hussain Mufti: Blood is, ultimately, thicker than water
In most Indian political families, the son is taken as heir to the father's political legacy
