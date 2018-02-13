-
March 12, 2018, Monday
A TOT for the road: Highway monetisation plan under PPP finally takes off
Six years after the idea was mooted, the road ministry gets started on the Toll-Operate-Transfer mechanism to raise funds for ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
In real estate, it pays to put women on the board, shows study
While the average representation of women on REIT boards rose to 15.5 percent from 8 per cent in the past decade, that still ...
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
A born-again bank! Fairfax deal a shot in arm for CSB's turnaround strategy
Fairfax's interest in CSB reaffirms this growth strategy
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Smartphones nearly killed this Singapore stock; Elon Musk saved it
The rise of the smartphone almost broke Tze-Mon Chuang's company- Elon Musk provided its salvation
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
PE funds eye rich pickings from bankruptcy resolution
Sustained interest lies in the transparency of the process and some early success stories
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
Search for universal Hindi hit: How multiplexes skew Indian film market
With ticket sales falling 60% over the past decade, Industry laments paucity of universal films that work across single-screens ...
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
China bans Winnie the Pooh, the letter 'N' after Xi's power grab
China's state-run news outlets have played down the move, as if in hopes that most Chinese simply will not notice, or care
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Do your children dream of YouTube stardom? Crush that ambition now
'Success' on YouTube still means a life of poverty
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Uber, Ola enter new phase of competition, take a risky road to growth
With the Uber CEO affirming its commitment to India, the big two ride-hailing aggregators are entering a new phase of competition
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
China's Silicon Valley dangles carrots to lure foreign talent
Foreigners with permanent residence will also be allowed to head national-level innovation projects
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Impending US barriers on steel imports will impact Indian industry
India is exporting around 10% of its steel production while imports meet 9% of our steel use
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
Britain's big banks trying to catch up with fintech firms by making apps
HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and the Royal Bank of Scotland are at various stages of producing cutting-edge apps that will allow ...
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
Commercial coal mining: A question of ecosystems
A major impending reform for the sector is fraught with doubts over demand and the robustness of the regulatory environment
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Here's what the Chinese spent $146 billion on over New Year holiday
Sales at restaurants and shopping malls jumped 10.2 per cent
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Tata Global smells the coffee; plans to buyout Hector Beverages
Talk of a possible buyout of Hector Beverages is just the beginning of the company's plan to widen its portfolio and see off ...
-
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
Toyota Motor Corp readies cheaper electric motor by halving rare earth use
Toyota sees demand for neodymium exceeding supply from 2025, by which time the carmaker intends to be offering an electrified ...
-
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
Hero MotoCorp's premium ambitions with 200cc engine bikes
The country's largest two-wheeler maker is taking a cue from Maruti Suzuki to appeal to customers at the premium end of the
-
February 19, 2018, Monday
Telecom wars: Poaching the new weapon for players as user market slows down
Silver lining: Aircel's bankruptcy plea to yielding harvest of 84 mn users; Jio to gain most from new predator policy
-
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
Railway finances on a shaky track after a sharp cut in budgetary support
The cut during third successive year raises serious doubts about the national transporter's ability to meet its massive ...
-
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
Can govt really pay the farmer much better prices promised in the Budget?
Niti Aayog is evaluating several models; how effective they will turn out to be is another question
- A TOT for the road: Highway monetisation plan under PPP finally takes off
- In real estate, it pays to put women on the board, shows study
- A born-again bank! Fairfax deal a shot in arm for CSB's turnaround strategy
- Smartphones nearly killed this Singapore stock; Elon Musk saved it
- PE funds eye rich pickings from bankruptcy resolution
- Search for universal Hindi hit: How multiplexes skew Indian film market
- China bans Winnie the Pooh, the letter 'N' after Xi's power grab
- Do your children dream of YouTube stardom? Crush that ambition now
- Uber, Ola enter new phase of competition, take a risky road to growth
- China's Silicon Valley dangles carrots to lure foreign talent