-
January 04, 2013, Friday
Bhupesh Bhandari: The innovative Mr Tata
On his retirement, Ratan Tata has been hailed as the man who really grew the Tata group in terms of turnover, profit, stock ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Sudhir Vasudeva: Business lessons from a living legend
It would be interesting to see how Maslow with his theory of hierarchy of needs would have deciphered the motivations ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
An illustrious career
Think back to 1991. The 87-year-old J R D Tata had been Tata chairman for more than half a century. With the group’s ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Quiet titan: Lord Kumar Bhattacharya
I first met Ratan Tata when he was assuming the Chairmanship of TataSons. Unlike most corporate chiefs, Ratan arrived alone, ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Commitment to talent: Tarun Khanna
I have had the good fortune to engage with the Tata Group since the mid-1990s, soon after Ratan Tata began a concerted attempt to ...
-
December 21, 2012, Friday
Adi Godrej: Ratan, the strategic innovator
When Ratan took over as chairman of the TATA group, it was a large and reputed group, but it wasn’t financially as strong ...
-
December 21, 2012, Friday
Shyamal Majumdar: Tata to fiefdoms
Sometime in 1991 – just two years before his retirement (“ouster” would perhaps be a more appropriate term) ...
-
December 17, 2012, Monday
Omkar Goswami: Ratan and remaking Bombay House
As Ratan Tata steps down from all group enterprises and the holding company, Tata Sons, I go back to 1991 when he took over from ...
-
December 14, 2012, Friday
Rahul Bajaj: Ratan reshaped the Tata DNA
I have known Ratan atleast since 1986 when we were appointed as Chairman of Air India and Indian Airlines respectively. Of ...
