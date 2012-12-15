-
January 03, 2013, Thursday
Cyrus to staff: Agility of group firms the key
The Tata Group will continue to invest in the India growth story as the country is still an attractive investment destination, ...
December 28, 2012, Friday
Bengal banks on Cyrus for Singur breakthrough
As Bombay House is gearing up for a new innings with Cyrus Mistry, the West Bengal government with Mamata Banerjee in the ...
December 27, 2012, Thursday
Cyrus Mistry can hit the ground running
Cyrus Mistry, who takes over captaincy of the Tata group this Friday, doesn’t have to worry about the wicket. With a team ...
December 21, 2012, Friday
Meet the new boss
Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, 43, currently the Deputy Chairman of Tata Sons has been a director of Tata Sons since 2006. Was appointed ...
December 18, 2012, Tuesday
Tata Sons appoints Cyrus Mistry Chairman from Dec 28
The board of directors of Tata Sons today conferred the title of Chairman Emeritus to Ratan Tata, who retires on December 28. The ...
December 15, 2012, Saturday
Ratan Tata to Cyrus Mistry: Be your own man
Be your own man, Ratan Tata has advised Cyrus Mistry, who will succeed him at the helm of the $100-billion Tata Group two weeks ...
