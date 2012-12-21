-
December 30, 2012, Sunday
A roundabout tale in brand building
Contrary to perception that the Tatas have been an industrial giant, the 100-year-old-group has had a history of producing fast ...
-
December 27, 2012, Thursday
Thriving on frugal innovation
The Nano, brainchild of Ratan Tata, has been synonymous with innovations in emerging markets. His effort to fill the white spot ...
-
December 21, 2012, Friday
What Cyrus will control
When Cyrus Mistry takes over on December 28, he will be navigating the future of more than 100 companies operating in more than ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues