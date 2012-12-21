JUST IN
    December 30, 2012, Sunday

    A roundabout tale in brand building

    Contrary to perception that the Tatas have been an industrial giant, the 100-year-old-group has had a history of producing fast ...
    December 27, 2012, Thursday

    Thriving on frugal innovation

    The Nano, brainchild of Ratan Tata, has been synonymous with innovations in emerging markets. His effort to fill the white spot ...
    December 21, 2012, Friday

    What Cyrus will control

    When Cyrus Mistry takes over on December 28, he will be navigating the future of more than 100 companies operating in more than ...