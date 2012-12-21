-
December 28, 2012, Friday
The dot balls...
On November 15, 2010, Ratan Tata delivered a lecture on “India in the 21st century: opportunities and challenges” in ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Ratan Tata's tenure was a game-changer for India: Zia Mody
On the occassion of Mr Ratan Tata passing the baton to the carefully chosen successor, Cyrus Mistry; Zia Mody, Managing Partner ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Ratan Tata bids adieu
Ratan Tata, an iconic corporate leader, retired as Chairman of Tata Group after a 50-year run today but kept away from office on ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Farewell, Mr Tata
When he took over as chairman of the Tata Group in 1991, the majority perception was that the untested nephew of J R D Tata would ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Trusts give him a wide canvas
The Tata Trusts disbursed more grants in the last 10 years than they did in the previous 100 years. Sir Ratan Tata trust, ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Tata in two minutes
1993 Russi Mody removed.
-
December 21, 2012, Friday
Ratan Tata's milestones as Group Chairman
To say that Ratan Tata leaves behind a huge legacy would be a gross understatement.
