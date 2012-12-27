-
January 08, 2013, Tuesday
Tougher biz environment challenge for Mistry: Tata
"The big picture challenge is that the (business) environment is going to be tougher and more complex than it was in 1991. ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Tata asks group firms to reinvent themselves
Even as his successor, Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, had a tough time entering Bombay House where scores of journalists were waiting for ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Ratan Tata led the Group brilliantly, successfully: India Inc
Describing Ratan Tata as a true Indian corporate leader, India Inc today said he led the Tata Group brilliantly and attained ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Memories of personal sacrifices will stay with me: Tata
As 2012 comes to an end, let me wish you and your family all the best for the New Year. I hope that 2013 and the future years ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Tata retires but Uttarakhand gets benefits from Group's investments
Before retirement, iconic Tata group chairman Ratan Tata may not have made substantial investments in Uttarakhand after his Nov ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
A roundabout tale in branding
Contrary to perception that the Tatas have been an industrial giant, the over 100-year-old-group has had a history of producing ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Tata's little gems
Trent, Tata Global Beverages (TGB) may not be big contributors to the Tata kitty, but are still significant to its growth story. ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Ratan Tata's tenure was a game-changer for India: Zia Mody
On the occassion of Mr Ratan Tata passing the baton to the carefully chosen successor, Cyrus Mistry; Zia Mody, Managing Partner ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Ratan Tata bids adieu
Ratan Tata, an iconic corporate leader, retired as Chairman of Tata Group after a 50-year run today but kept away from office on ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Tata's global score: 50-50
It took Ratan Tata a full decade to take the group global. But it was the proverbial lull before the storm as what followed was ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Trusts give him a wide canvas
The Tata Trusts disbursed more grants in the last 10 years than they did in the previous 100 years. Sir Ratan Tata trust, ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Tata and the run-ins
Ratan Naval Tata’s illustrious career as the boss of Tata Sons has seen many firsts: high-decibel slugfests were one of ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Quiet titan: Lord Kumar Bhattacharya
I first met Ratan Tata when he was assuming the Chairmanship of TataSons. Unlike most corporate chiefs, Ratan arrived alone, ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
He reshaped the Tata DNA: Rahul Bajaj
I have known Ratan at least since 1986 when we were appointed as Chairman of Air India and Indian Airlines respectively. Of ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Commitment to talent: Tarun Khanna
I have had the good fortune to engage with the Tata Group since the mid-1990s, soon after Ratan Tata began a concerted attempt to ...
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Tata in two minutes
1993 Russi Mody removed.
-
December 28, 2012, Friday
Tata Sons pledges shares of Rs 2.6k cr in group firms
Tata Group's holding company, Tata Sons, has pledged shares worth over Rs 2,600 crore in three flagship group companies. On ...
-
December 27, 2012, Thursday
Ratan Tata to retire tomorrow, Mistry to succeed him
Ratan Tata, who led the transformation of the Tata group from a conventional corporate house into a $100 billion global ...
-
December 27, 2012, Thursday
Cyrus Mistry can hit the ground running
Cyrus Mistry, who takes over captaincy of the Tata group this Friday, doesn’t have to worry about the wicket. With a team ...
-
December 27, 2012, Thursday
Global expansion to charge up Tata Power
Tata Power, the country’s largest power utility in the private sector, would like to forget 2012. It had a loss for the ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
You are here » Home » Specials » TopStories