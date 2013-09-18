-
October 18, 2013, Friday
FIPB meeting on Tata-SIA postponed to October 24
Companies were to meet FIPB to consider proposal to start full-service airline
September 24, 2013, Tuesday
Tatas to nominate 4 of the 6 directors
Four to be nominated by Tata Sons, remaining 2 directors would be representatives of Singapore Airlines
September 24, 2013, Tuesday
SIA to expand flights to and from India
SIA recently announced an alliance with Tata Group to launch a full service carrier in India
September 23, 2013, Monday
After AirAsia, Tatas board SIA for long haul
The new alliance will help the Tatas realise their long-cherished dream of flying abroad, while Singapore Airlines will get a ...
September 23, 2013, Monday
SIA puts a premium on India
Its full-service plans with the Tata JV might counter modest profits and competition from all quarters
September 23, 2013, Monday
AirAsia knew all about our JV plans with SIA: Tata Group
The group discounts possibility of any problems with the budget carrier going forward
September 22, 2013, Sunday
Tata, foreign firms participate in pre-bid meeting for airports
Major companies like Tata and foreign firms like Fraport and Celebi participated in a pre-bid meeting for privatisation of ...
September 21, 2013, Saturday
Tata, SIA incubated venture in April last year
Singapore Airlines first approached the Tatas, its old choice for a venture in India, and was aware of AirAsia negotiations
September 21, 2013, Saturday
Tata ventures to lighten the air
AirAsia, SIA combinations likely to make travel cheaper in India
September 21, 2013, Saturday
AirAsia gets government NOC to launch operations
Malaysian low cost brand AirAsia cleared another hurdle for launching its domestic airline in India. The civil aviation ministry ...
September 21, 2013, Saturday
AirAsia shareholder hits out at Tatas over venture with SIA
AirAsia says deal not violative of shareholder agreement
September 20, 2013, Friday
Domestic air fares likely to come down with capacity addition by Tata-Singapore Airlines
In what would come as respite to consumers, air fares in the domestic aviation industry may come down with the launch of the new ...
September 20, 2013, Friday
Singapore Airlines may develop Delhi as long haul network hub
Singapore Airlines might develop Delhi as a hub for its long haul network, analysts and experts have said
September 20, 2013, Friday
Cyrus Mistry takes flight: 5 Big Moves
43 year old Cyrus Mistry took over the reins of the Tata Empire in late December last year. His first 9 months have been marked ...
September 20, 2013, Friday
Tatas apply for 'Tata SIA Airlines Limited' name
Starting the process of incorporating a new company for its proposed aviation venture with Singapore Airlines, Tata group has ...
September 20, 2013, Friday
Tata versus Tata: Gear up for the dogfight
You have to give it to the Tatas. When everyone has written off the airline sector, the group lined up not one but two alliances ...
September 20, 2013, Friday
Tata Sons in the cockpit again
To hold 51% in full-service JV with Singapore Airlines
September 19, 2013, Thursday
Tatas and Aviation: 5 interesting facts
The Tata group with a combined market cap of over 6 lakh crore rupees, with over 100 operating companies spread over 7 sectors ...
September 19, 2013, Thursday
Tata Sons, Singapore Airlines to launch new carrier
After waiting in the wings for nearly a quarter of a century, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines have revived their proposal to set ...
September 18, 2013, Wednesday
HC seeks Centre's reply on Swamy's plea against nod to AirAsia
The Delhi High Court today directed the Centre to respond to a plea filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking quashing of ...
