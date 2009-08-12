-
June 15, 2013, Saturday
Cinema of the people
Through Lucia - the first crowd-funded Kannada film - this director wants to bring audiences alienated by bad films back to the ...
October 29, 2012, Monday
FM wants RBI to consider fiscal consolidation roadmap
A day ahead of the monetary policy review, the finance ministry today laid down a revised roadmap for fiscal consolidation ...
October 29, 2012, Monday
India's yarn exports quadruples in 9 months
India’s cotton yarn exports to China quadrupled in the first nine months of the current calendar year due to the ...
September 03, 2011, Saturday
Hazare provided 'Z' category security
Social activist Anna Hazare has been provided with 'Z' category security, a senior police official said today.
August 28, 2009, Friday
Direct Taxes Code Bill likely in Winter Session: Finmin
The Direct Taxes Code Bill, which will replace the Income Tax Act 1961, is likely to be introduced during the Winter Session of ...
August 16, 2009, Sunday
Direct Taxes Code proposes to plug loopholes in tax evasion
Evading taxes would be tougher as the new Direct Taxes Code proposes to take away the powers from any tax authority to waive ...
August 13, 2009, Thursday
Greater incentives for savings in new tax code
Saving for the future in insurance, provident fund and pension schemes may get more attractive with a higher relief at Rs three ...
August 12, 2009, Wednesday
Taxes Code suggests lowering of corporation tax to 25%
The draft Direct Taxes Code released today recommends lowering corporation tax by 5 per cent to 25 per cent and a change in ...
August 12, 2009, Wednesday
Taxes Code proposes raising threshold for wealth tax to Rs 50 cr
The Direct Taxes Code proposes to substantially raise the threshold limit for levy of wealth tax to Rs 50 crore from Rs 30 lakh, ...
August 12, 2009, Wednesday
New Taxes Code: Greater incentives for savings
The draft Direct Taxes Code proposes raising tax exemption limit on savings to Rs 3 lakh from the present Rs 1 lakh, while ...
August 12, 2009, Wednesday
Code suggests more I-T relief for people up the income ladder
The new Direct Taxes Code has suggested a significant expansion of personal income-tax slabs, with levels of relief going up with ...
August 12, 2009, Wednesday
Pranab releases New Taxes Code to replace I-T Act, 1961
The government today initiated radical tax reforms through a draft code that aims at moderating income tax rates, abolishing ...
