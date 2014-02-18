March 25, 2014, Tuesday CoCommercial tax collections to post 20% growth in AP Collections rise despite fears of shortfall in targets due to bifurcation issues

March 20, 2014, Thursday Bifurcation of AP: Present secretariat to house 2 governments, CMs Two councils of ministers along with secretaries and supporting staff to function from divided portions of existing secretariat

March 09, 2014, Sunday AP bifurcation casts shadow on mines allocation to RINL Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh may delay plans of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) of developing Bayyaram iron ore mines in ...

March 01, 2014, Saturday Pranab Mukherjee signs Telangana Bill, okays President's rule in AP The Bill to carve out Telangana today received the assent of President Pranab Mukherjee who also signed the proclamation to ...

February 23, 2014, Sunday Seemandhra MPs urge Kiran Reddy to float new party Reddy had resigned from his post on February 19 in protest against the division of Andhra Pradesh

February 22, 2014, Saturday Congress mulls over post-Telangana situation Hectic consultations are on in the Congress party to tackle post-bifurcation political situation in Andhra Pradesh.

February 21, 2014, Friday Andhra bifurcation: Guv asks Reddy to continue till an alternative is found The formal communication from the Governor's office comes almost 48 hours after CM Kiran Kumar Reddy met Governor Narasimhan for ...

February 21, 2014, Friday Both states will flourish after bifurcation: Assocham Visakhapatnam, Vizianagram are likely to attract incremental investment in Seemandhra

February 21, 2014, Friday State of Telangana: a brief profile It would border on Maharashtra, Karnataka and the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh, Seemandhra

February 21, 2014, Friday Seemandhra to get special status for five years: PM Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has said special status will be given for five years to Seemandhra region - the residual state ...

February 20, 2014, Thursday Home buyers can get best deals in Hyd in 6-9 months: JLL It is too early to gauge impact of passage of Telangana Bill on real estate industry

February 20, 2014, Thursday Speed of T-bill passage reeked of conspiracy: YSR Congress Senior party leaders said that last sessions of Parliament are used to make historical blunders

February 20, 2014, Thursday Kiran Reddy's resignation: Confusion over status of AP Cabinet Confusion prevailed over the status of Andhra Pradesh Cabinet as an official notification is yet to be issued on the acceptance ...

February 20, 2014, Thursday BJP keeps UPA on tenterhooks over Telangana Bill Party bringing in several amendments to bill in upper house; Manmohan-Jaitley meeting makes little headway

February 19, 2014, Wednesday After Telangana, Maha leaders want separate Vidarbha state The passage of the contentious AP Reorganisation Bill in the Lok Sabha to create a separate state of Telangana has spurred ...

February 19, 2014, Wednesday BJP condemns blackout of LS TV coverage BJP today condemned the blackout of Lok Sabha TV coverage when the crucial Telangana bill was taken up in Lok Sabha and passed a ...

February 19, 2014, Wednesday YSR Congress set to spearhead Seemandhra shutdown today The YSR Congress Party, which is led by Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, is expected and all set to lead a shutdown movement across the ...

February 19, 2014, Wednesday Lok Sabha okays T-Bill amid din Unprecedented blackout of House proceedings on TV draws flak

February 18, 2014, Tuesday Singling out Andhra The Telangana Bill raises many questions