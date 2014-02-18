-
March 25, 2014, Tuesday
CoCommercial tax collections to post 20% growth in AP
Collections rise despite fears of shortfall in targets due to bifurcation issues
-
March 20, 2014, Thursday
Bifurcation of AP: Present secretariat to house 2 governments, CMs
Two councils of ministers along with secretaries and supporting staff to function from divided portions of existing secretariat
-
March 09, 2014, Sunday
AP bifurcation casts shadow on mines allocation to RINL
Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh may delay plans of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) of developing Bayyaram iron ore mines in ...
-
March 01, 2014, Saturday
Pranab Mukherjee signs Telangana Bill, okays President's rule in AP
The Bill to carve out Telangana today received the assent of President Pranab Mukherjee who also signed the proclamation to ...
-
February 23, 2014, Sunday
Seemandhra MPs urge Kiran Reddy to float new party
Reddy had resigned from his post on February 19 in protest against the division of Andhra Pradesh
-
February 22, 2014, Saturday
Congress mulls over post-Telangana situation
Hectic consultations are on in the Congress party to tackle post-bifurcation political situation in Andhra Pradesh.
-
February 21, 2014, Friday
Andhra bifurcation: Guv asks Reddy to continue till an alternative is found
The formal communication from the Governor's office comes almost 48 hours after CM Kiran Kumar Reddy met Governor Narasimhan for ...
-
February 21, 2014, Friday
Both states will flourish after bifurcation: Assocham
Visakhapatnam, Vizianagram are likely to attract incremental investment in Seemandhra
-
February 21, 2014, Friday
State of Telangana: a brief profile
It would border on Maharashtra, Karnataka and the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh, Seemandhra
-
February 21, 2014, Friday
Seemandhra to get special status for five years: PM
Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has said special status will be given for five years to Seemandhra region - the residual state ...
-
February 20, 2014, Thursday
Home buyers can get best deals in Hyd in 6-9 months: JLL
It is too early to gauge impact of passage of Telangana Bill on real estate industry
-
February 20, 2014, Thursday
Speed of T-bill passage reeked of conspiracy: YSR Congress
Senior party leaders said that last sessions of Parliament are used to make historical blunders
-
February 20, 2014, Thursday
Kiran Reddy's resignation: Confusion over status of AP Cabinet
Confusion prevailed over the status of Andhra Pradesh Cabinet as an official notification is yet to be issued on the acceptance ...
-
February 20, 2014, Thursday
BJP keeps UPA on tenterhooks over Telangana Bill
Party bringing in several amendments to bill in upper house; Manmohan-Jaitley meeting makes little headway
-
February 19, 2014, Wednesday
After Telangana, Maha leaders want separate Vidarbha state
The passage of the contentious AP Reorganisation Bill in the Lok Sabha to create a separate state of Telangana has spurred ...
-
February 19, 2014, Wednesday
BJP condemns blackout of LS TV coverage
BJP today condemned the blackout of Lok Sabha TV coverage when the crucial Telangana bill was taken up in Lok Sabha and passed a ...
-
February 19, 2014, Wednesday
YSR Congress set to spearhead Seemandhra shutdown today
The YSR Congress Party, which is led by Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, is expected and all set to lead a shutdown movement across the ...
-
February 19, 2014, Wednesday
Lok Sabha okays T-Bill amid din
Unprecedented blackout of House proceedings on TV draws flak
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Singling out Andhra
The Telangana Bill raises many questions
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Rajagopal resigns from Lok Sabha, says quitting politics
Seemandhra MP L Rajagopal, who had created a storm by splashing pepper spray in Lok Sabha, today resigned from Parliament and ...
-
March 24, 2014, Monday
AP bifurcation: Existing PPAs to continue in newly formed states
Unallocated power produced by Central generating stations will be distributed between two states based on actual energy ...
-
March 10, 2014, Monday
Kiran names his party after unified Andhra
Reddy seeks to project himself as the lone champion of the unified state cause in the ensuing elections being held to the ...
-
March 06, 2014, Thursday
Kiran Reddy moves SC on Telangana issue
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Reddy today approached the Supreme Court against the Centre's decision to create ...
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
Andhra Pradesh to be under President's rule
The assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh are due along with the Lok Sabha elections
-
February 23, 2014, Sunday
Surat textile industry hopes for stability in AP
Split of Andhra Pradesh has brought down sales by almost 70%
-
February 22, 2014, Saturday
Andhra Pradesh will go to LS polls as one state: Sushilkumar Shinde
Interview with Union home minister
-
February 21, 2014, Friday
Time to move on, say Seemandhra Cong ministers
They say with a 1,000 km coastline, Andhra will become big economic power like any other big coastal economy in world
-
February 21, 2014, Friday
Andhra bifurcation: Centre starts division process
The DoPT sets up two panels for allocation of civil services and state govt officials to the two Telugu speaking states
-
February 21, 2014, Friday
Telangana clearance: Spotlight shifts on capital city for AP
With Parliament clearing the way for formation of Telangana state, the focus now shifts on identifying a new 'capital' for the ...
-
February 21, 2014, Friday
Telangana Bill passed in Rajya Sabha
After high drama, with repeated adjournments and sloganeering, the Telangana Bill was passed in the Upper House on Thursday
-
February 20, 2014, Thursday
AP split may give birth to new bulk drug hubs in region
Amidst the furore on the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the one industry segment that feels it might actually stand to gain from ...
-
February 20, 2014, Thursday
Rajya Sabha set to take up Telangana bill
The Rajya Sabha is set to take up the Telangana statehood bill after an agreement was reached between the ruling and opposition ...
-
February 20, 2014, Thursday
Telangana Bill to be introduced in Rajya Sabha today
Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill will come up for discussion in Rajya Sabha today.
-
February 20, 2014, Thursday
Kiran Reddy resigns as Andhra CM
Says Telugu people have been divided by all parties
-
February 19, 2014, Wednesday
Pandemonium prevails in Rajya Sabha over Telangana
Noisy protests erupted in Rajya Sabha today with members opposed to division of Andhra Pradesh trooping into the Well and a TDP ...
-
February 19, 2014, Wednesday
Telangana may come into existence by month-end: Political observers
With the passage of a bill in Lok Sabha, formation of a separate Telangana state has almost become a reality. But there are still ...
-
February 19, 2014, Wednesday
AP CM set to resign, meets Seemandhra legislators
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, who is upset over the Telangana bill being passed by the Lok Sabha, is all set ...
-
February 19, 2014, Wednesday
The logic of Andhra Pradesh division
On August 19, 1953, the then member of Parliament from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh said in the Lok Sabha: "Unfortunately, in the ...
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Celebrations erupt across Telangana
A TRS leader said the people of Telangana had waited for this day for the last 57 years
-
February 18, 2014, Tuesday
Jagan says murder of democracy, calls for Andhra bandh
YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy today termed the passage of the Telangana Bill in the Lok Sabha as a "murder" of democracy ...