March 13, 2016, Sunday
A super combo
A stylish design along with great performance makes the Asus Zenbook UX303UB a delight to use
January 03, 2016, Sunday
FIFA 16: The one to beat
EA Sports scores yet again with FIFA 16, its latest in the long-running franchise
July 18, 2015, Saturday
Is this the end of the road for FTII?
Gajendra Chauhan is just one the many troubles that ail the national film institute. But all may not be lost yet
July 18, 2015, Saturday
This is a great opportunity to build the Indian art market from the ground up: Hugo Weihe
Interview with CEO, Saffronart
June 27, 2015, Saturday
The right to vote should include the right to not vote: Subhash Kashyap
Interview with leading constitutional experts
April 11, 2015, Saturday
Rebirth of Mughal life below ground
The country's first sunken museum will enthrall history enthusiasts not only with its artefacts but also its architectural design
April 11, 2015, Saturday
Dance for scientific instruction
Bodystorm, a unique dance form, opens up possibilities for scientists and artistes to investigate ideas in a unique manner
April 04, 2015, Saturday
Irani chai and charcha
Ritesh Batra, director of The Lunchbox, is hosting a series of film talks at various old Irani cafes of Mumbai in an attempt to ...
April 04, 2015, Saturday
Discovering Bengaluru, through food
The Oota Walks combines heritage, culture and food on the many curated trails it offers
March 28, 2015, Saturday
In search of a new South Asian cultural vision
Sasian Journeys, a six-day festival featuring crafts, textiles, food and talks in New Delhi, will promote cultural legacy ...
March 28, 2015, Saturday
Playing against boundaries
Female musicians in Mumbai will break the norms and play instruments traditionally played by men at the Saz-e-Bahar festival
March 21, 2015, Saturday
Lilt of the gypsy tune
A festival in Jodhpur will see a contemporary incarnation of nomadic traditions
March 21, 2015, Saturday
The last sip of cheap chai
The well-loved Samovar Cafe at Jehangir Art Gallery is set to close down after 50 years
March 14, 2015, Saturday
The riches of a hybrid heritage
122 objects showcase the multicultural mix that is the Peranakan Chinese community
March 14, 2015, Saturday
Discovering the city on a bike
Three enthusiasts, who now run cycling ventures in Bengaluru, write about biking trails in and around the city
March 07, 2015, Saturday
For the love of Urdu
Jashn-e-Rekhta celebrates the language in all its glory over two days in the capital
March 07, 2015, Saturday
Breakfast gets a creative twist
At Creative Mornings Bengaluru, a free monthly lecture series, people gather for some light repast with interesting conversations
February 21, 2015, Saturday
Fun through the night
Raids and crackdowns pared down the party scene in Mumbai some years ago, but this could soon change with Aditya Thackeray's ...
February 21, 2015, Saturday
The famous indie band you haven't heard of
Alt-J, a British band that recently won the Mercury Prize, brings its folktronica and indie rock music to India for the first
February 14, 2015, Saturday
Life on stage
A dramatic narration by Anupam Kher and an arresting stage adaptation of Ismat Chughtai's short stories by Naseeruddin Shah, ...