October 21, 2012, Sunday
Leadership: Following the star
Suddenly, being the boss may not sound so good. For, thereâ€™s another designation that most people would kill for â€“ being a ...
October 15, 2012, Monday
Venu Srinivasan: Quality counts
The first things leaders do is learn the ropes themselves and throw themselves into a job until they have perfected it ...
October 12, 2012, Friday
Chanda Kochhar: Of focussed energies
She was all of 22 when Chanda Kochhar joined ICICI as a management trainee in 1984. Fresh out of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of ...
September 30, 2012, Sunday
Deepak Parekh: The man for all seasons
One of the most important qualities a leader must have is vision. Unless a leader has in sight the goal, is focused on it and ...
September 28, 2012, Friday
Anand Mahindra: Passion fuels plans
Charming and blessed with good looks, Anand Mahindra is the poster boy for Indian business world. That he has excellent ...
September 24, 2012, Monday
N R Narayana Murthy: Through the looking glass
It is difficult to say anything about N R Narayana Murthy that doesn’t verge on clichés. After all, the founder of ...
September 14, 2012, Friday
Indra Nooyi: Effervescence and attitude
A sense of humour and ready wit can’t be easy traits to show off when you have a high-stress job such as leading one of the ...
September 14, 2012, Friday
Leadership advice from five books
It was first published a decade ago, but this book on leadership remains a bestseller and the sales continue to grow. The book ...
September 09, 2012, Sunday
Aditya Birla Group: Of challenges and opportunities
There’s no way to tell how sure Kumar Mangalam Birla was about his journey when he took over his father’s business ...
September 09, 2012, Sunday
The winning combination to becoming a good leader
Leaders are born, not made, it was said. Sceptics questioned it, studied leadership traits, the psychology of typical leaders and ...
September 01, 2012, Saturday
My Life My Style: Zeba Kohli
Every moment is my best moment at work. I focus completely in this moment passionately but the most memorable moment which was ...
August 25, 2012, Saturday
'Food was my saviour'
I am happiest in the kitchen,” declares Aditya Bal, wiping beads of sweat from his forehead. As we talk, his attention ...
