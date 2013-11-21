-
February 26, 2014, Wednesday
UP cane arrears rise to Rs 6,178 cr
Millers blame inactive interest subvention scheme
January 05, 2014, Sunday
Govt notifies norms for sugar mills to get interest-free loans
The interest burden on the loans is estimated at Rs 2,750 cr over the next five years
December 18, 2013, Wednesday
Cabinet to consider some sugar incentives this week: Pawar
The cabinet will consider extending some incentives as early as this week to sugar mills, which are battling with high dues to ...
December 16, 2013, Monday
UP sugarcane crushing gains pace
110 mills operational
December 07, 2013, Saturday
Rs 7.2k-cr free loans for sugar mills
A part of the interest on the loans will be borne by the Centre and the rest by the Sugar Development Fund
December 07, 2013, Saturday
UP crushing at full steam after Tuesday
Of the 123 odd sugar mills in UP, about 45 have already started crushing operations
December 06, 2013, Friday
GoM on sugar meets today
A newly constituted informal group of ministers (iGoM) is meeting today to discuss a bailout package for cash-starved sugar mills ...
December 05, 2013, Thursday
Uttarakhand sets cane price at Rs 285/quintal
Union Water Resources Minister on Tuesday asked the govt to announce cane price, start crushing season before Dec 5
December 02, 2013, Monday
UP sugar crisis ends as millers agree to pay cane price in 2 tranches
The mills agreed to pay farmers Rs 260 a quintal for sugarcane upfront, that is, within 14 days of delivery
December 01, 2013, Sunday
UP sugar crisis ends as millers agree to pay cane price in 2 tranches
UP Sugar Mills Association has given it in writing that they would start crushing sugarcane from now onwards
November 30, 2013, Saturday
Sugar output likely to fall by 10-15%
However, it might not any impact on prices or supplies as opening stock of sugar is much more than required at around 9 mn tonnes
November 30, 2013, Saturday
New way to arrive at revenue from sugar, by-products needed: C Rangarajan
Interview with Chairman, PMEAC
November 29, 2013, Friday
UP hardens stand; impasse continues
State has fixed new deadlines - of Decr 4 and 7 for the western and eastern part of the state, respectively - for sugar millers ...
November 28, 2013, Thursday
ISMA insists prices should be viable for sugar mills to start
Apex sugar industry body ISMA today called the tax sops offered by the Uttar Pradesh government insufficient and said mills won't ...
November 28, 2013, Thursday
Food min assures sugar mills of government support
As the crisis in India's sugar mainly in UP and Maharashtra, showed little signs of abating, food minister K.V. Thomas today ...
November 27, 2013, Wednesday
UP sugar talks break down, FIRs lodged against millers
The government has started taking action against mills in western UP for breaching the Monday deadline to start operations
November 26, 2013, Tuesday
UP millers, govt meet today to end cane pricing impasse
Akhilesh Yadav to meet mills' owners
November 23, 2013, Saturday
To end crisis, sugar farmers, millers to meet PM on Tuesday
No agreement on cane price at meeting convened by Maharashtra CM
November 22, 2013, Friday
Sugarcane price: Pressure builds on Uttarakhand to follow UP's lead
Experts say state would leave price unchanged this year, at Rs 285-295 a quintal
November 21, 2013, Thursday
In sticky situation, Akhilesh Yadav invites private millers for talks
Claiming to be posting losses due to higher cane price vis-à-vis realisation, millers had sought subsidy over any cane price ...
