-
November 10, 2012, Saturday
Mihir S Sharma: Obama Silvertongue
The lesson of the US election? Be kind to sub-editors, they’re powerful people. One just won the election for Barack Obama.
-
November 10, 2012, Saturday
Mitali Saran: 2012 vision
The volume of press that a US election generates is just short of gross. Are you sick of it yet? Not me. I can’t quite let ...
-
November 10, 2012, Saturday
Sunil Sethi: What hope and change can mean
Among the avalanche of random tweets hailing Barack Obama’s re-election this week is one apparently from a young, ...
-
November 08, 2012, Thursday
Second chance
A successful second term for U.S. President Barack Obama depends on him learning to compromise. He won’t have much time to ...
-
November 07, 2012, Wednesday
Obama win should be bullish for world equity markets
President Obama’s dramatic re-election could be described as a victory for the aam aadmi in the US. Richer Americans voted ...
-
November 07, 2012, Wednesday
Shreekant Sambrani: Obama 2.0
So, Barack Hussein Obama will remain the most powerful person in the world for four more years, after all. As he ...
-
November 07, 2012, Wednesday
Inexact, but science
Forget the spin: Barack Obama retains a narrow edge in Tuesday’s US election. Economy-based models and US national polls ...
-
November 06, 2012, Tuesday
A choice without a difference
As the campaigns for the Presidential election in the U.S. wind down, the media and the international community are beginning to ...
-
November 05, 2012, Monday
US elections: a hand-to-hand fight
The most important election in the world, the US election, is in a dead heat with incumbent President Obama with a statistically ...
-
October 29, 2012, Monday
Muddling on
The latest US GDP report sharpens the knife-edge of the US election. The economy grew at a two per cent rate in the third ...
-
October 27, 2012, Saturday
Mitali Saran: Red, white and blue
There’s something depressing about following the US presidential elections, however glancingly, in contrast to our own ...
-
October 25, 2012, Thursday
Foreign language
The last US presidential debate was an oratorical rendition of Saul Steinberg’s 1976 illustration of the myopic world view ...
-
October 22, 2012, Monday
Devangshu Datta: The bets that pay in a listless market
What’s good for the United States is good for the world would be one way to paraphrase the famous one-liner about General ...
-
October 08, 2012, Monday
Cheerful noise
A surprisingly sharp drop in US unemployment helped President Barack Obama’s odds of re-election regain half the ground ...
