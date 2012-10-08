JUST IN
  • Image1

    November 10, 2012, Saturday

    Mihir S Sharma: Obama Silvertongue

    The lesson of the US election? Be kind to sub-editors, they’re powerful people. One just won the election for Barack Obama.
  • Image1

    November 10, 2012, Saturday

    Mitali Saran: 2012 vision

    The volume of press that a US election generates is just short of gross. Are you sick of it yet? Not me. I can’t quite let ...
  • Image1

    November 10, 2012, Saturday

    Sunil Sethi: What hope and change can mean

    Among the avalanche of random tweets hailing Barack Obama’s re-election this week is one apparently from a young, ...
  • Image1

    November 08, 2012, Thursday

    Second chance

    A successful second term for U.S. President Barack Obama depends on him learning to compromise. He won’t have much time to ...
  • Image1

    November 07, 2012, Wednesday

    Obama win should be bullish for world equity markets

    President Obama’s dramatic re-election could be described as a victory for the aam aadmi in the US. Richer Americans voted ...
  • Image1

    November 07, 2012, Wednesday

    Shreekant Sambrani: Obama 2.0

    So, Barack Hussein Obama will remain the most powerful person in the world for four more years, after all.  As he ...
  • Image1

    November 07, 2012, Wednesday

    Inexact, but science

    Forget the spin: Barack Obama retains a narrow edge in Tuesday’s US election. Economy-based models and US national polls ...
  • Image1

    November 06, 2012, Tuesday

    A choice without a difference

    As the campaigns for the Presidential election in the U.S. wind down, the media and the international community are beginning to ...
  • Image1

    November 05, 2012, Monday

    US elections: a hand-to-hand fight

    The most important election in the world, the US election, is in a dead heat with incumbent President Obama with a statistically ...
  • Image1

    October 29, 2012, Monday

    Muddling on

    The latest US GDP report sharpens the knife-edge of the US election. The economy grew at a two per cent rate in the third ...
  • Image1

    October 27, 2012, Saturday

    Mitali Saran: Red, white and blue

    There’s something depressing about following the US presidential elections, however glancingly, in contrast to our own ...
  • Image1

    October 25, 2012, Thursday

    Foreign language

    The last US presidential debate was an oratorical rendition of Saul Steinberg’s 1976 illustration of the myopic world view ...
  • Image1

    October 22, 2012, Monday

    Devangshu Datta: The bets that pay in a listless market

    What’s good for the United States is good for the world would be one way to paraphrase the famous one-liner about General ...
  • Image1

    October 08, 2012, Monday

    Cheerful noise

    A surprisingly sharp drop in US unemployment helped President Barack Obama’s odds of re-election regain half the ground ...