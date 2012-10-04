-
October 24, 2012, Wednesday
In foreign-policy debate Obama trumps Romney
President Obama and Republican Party’s candidate Mitt Romney wrapped up a series of debates on October 23 at Lynn ...
-
October 17, 2012, Wednesday
Obama fights back, wins second round of debates
A verbal duel over economy, taxes, and social issues set the tone for the second round of presidential debate in New York.
-
October 12, 2012, Friday
Biden edges past Ryan in VP-debate
Biden vs Ryan: After Barack Obama’s “drubbing in Denver”, the onus was on his running mate Joe Biden to redeem ...
-
October 04, 2012, Thursday
Romney trounces Obama in round-1 of debates
The debates, a regular feature of the American presidential campaigns since 1960, allow a chance to measure up the leaders. The ...
