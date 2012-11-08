-
November 15, 2012, Thursday
Comprehensive immigration reform soon: Obama
S President Barack Obama plans to give new thrust to a comprehensive immigration reform in the country, one that would not only ...
-
November 12, 2012, Monday
Republicans say deal can be done on US fiscal cliff
A senior Republican senator voiced confidence on Sunday that U.S. lawmakers would forge a deal on the year-end "fiscal ...
-
November 10, 2012, Saturday
'Obama would veto any extension of tax cut on the rich'
US President Barack Obama would veto any Congressional extension of tax cut on the rich, the White House has said.
-
November 10, 2012, Saturday
Indian-American Bera widens his lead in Congressional race
Indian-American Ami Bera, the Democratic Party Congressional candidate from California has increased his narrow lead over his ...
-
November 09, 2012, Friday
Obama cries as he thanks campaign workers
US president Barack Obama showed his emotional side when he broke into tears while thanking his campaign volunteers for the work ...
-
November 09, 2012, Friday
Obama campaign says it won Florida, Romney team concedes defeat
Two days after he was re-elected President of the United States, Barack Obama's campaign said today he has won 29 electoral ...
-
November 09, 2012, Friday
Obama to make public statement on fiscal cliff
Getting down to his job soon after his electoral victory bid, the US President Barack Obama would make a public statement today, ...
-
November 08, 2012, Thursday
Sonia hails Obama's re-election
Hailing the re-election of Barack Obama as US President, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi today expressed confidence that India and ...
-
November 08, 2012, Thursday
Web Exclusive: World media hails Obama's win
After his epochal Presidential victory over Mitt Romney, Barack Obama has been hailed across the US media. Broadsheets like New ...
-
November 08, 2012, Thursday
Khurshid congratulates Obama on re-election as US President
Congratulating Barack Obama on his re-election as US President, External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid today said India and ...
-
November 08, 2012, Thursday
Sikh-Americans elated over Obama victory
Elated over the re-election of US President Barack Obama, Sikh-Americans have said his victory is "especially great" ...
-
November 08, 2012, Thursday
Speculation begins on who will run for presidency in 2016
Less than 24 hours after historic re-election of Barack Obama as the US President, speculation has begun here as to who would be ...
-
November 08, 2012, Thursday
Addressing fiscal cliff is first priority: Biden
Addressing the issue of "fiscal cliff" is going to be the first and top priority now, the US Vice President Joe Biden ...
-
November 08, 2012, Thursday
US South Asian group seeks comprehensive immigration reform
Congratulating Barack Obama on his historic re-election, members of the National Coalition of South Asian Organisations (NCSO) ...
-
November 08, 2012, Thursday
Election of Tulsi to Congress a milestone for Hindu Americans
Terming the election of Tulsi Gabbard to House of Representatives as a "milestone" for the community in the US, the ...
-
November 08, 2012, Thursday
Bera's fate now hinges on absentee and provisional ballots
The electoral fate of Indian American physician Dr Ami Bera, who has a slender lead of 184 votes over his Republican rival in the ...
-
November 08, 2012, Thursday
Obama arrives in White House
US President Barack Obama, the First Lady Michelle and their two daughters Malia and Sasha have arrived at the White House from ...
-
November 08, 2012, Thursday
Harsher energy regulations seen in Obama's second term
Energy producers braced for tighter regulation in President Barack Obama's second term, with coal companies expecting more ...
-
November 08, 2012, Thursday
Obama wins re-election, sees better days ahead
Barack Hussein Obama was yesterday re-elected President of the United States on Tuesday, beating a strong challenge by Republican ...
-
November 08, 2012, Thursday
After polls, market falls, fiscal cliff looms
Stocks fell more than 2 per cent on Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its biggest drop since June, as investors ...
