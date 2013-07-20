-
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
Uttarakhand woos investors with Rs 5,000-cr revival plan
State proposes major revival and rebuilding plan in infrastructure space
-
August 14, 2013, Wednesday
Star India to raise Rs 30 crore for Uttarakhand
In a first of its kind initiative, Star India aims to raise Rs 30 crore for the Uttarakhand flood relief as India celebrates 67 ...
-
August 09, 2013, Friday
Claim norms for missing be relaxed: Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna on Friday asked Finance Minister P Chidambram to relax banking norms that would help ...
-
August 07, 2013, Wednesday
WB, ADB to give $400 million for disaster works in U'khand
The World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) would jointly 400 million dollars to the floods-ravaged Uttarakhand for the ...
-
August 07, 2013, Wednesday
WB, ADB to provide $400 million to Uttarakhand
The World Bank and the Asian Development Bank would jointly provide $400 million to rain-ravaged Uttarakhand to redevelop basic ...
-
August 06, 2013, Tuesday
Over 6,000 feared killed in Uttarakhand floods: Antony
Over 6,000 people are feared to have been killed in the devastating floods, cloudbursts and landslides in Uttarakhand in June, ...
-
August 03, 2013, Saturday
No construction on river banks in Kedarnath: Uttarakhand CM
No construction will be allowed on river banks in Kedarnath and near other shrines in Uttarakhand and a reconstruction plan has ...
-
August 02, 2013, Friday
Puja at Kedarnath to resume
Kedarnath-Badrinath temple committee took decision to resume puja
-
August 01, 2013, Thursday
Rs 13,900-cr disaster package could be overestimated
This year, another 56-60 odd villages were damaged and declared unsafe following June 16-17 deluge in hill state
-
August 01, 2013, Thursday
Uttarakhand seeks Rs 60.70-cr package from agriculture ministry
Due to the flash floods, vast agriculture land in the hill areas had been washed away, while those in the plains had also been ...
-
July 31, 2013, Wednesday
SDM, 8 others feared dead as heavy rains lash Uttarakhand
Heavy rains also hampered relief works, also cleaning operation at Kedarnath shrine
-
July 31, 2013, Wednesday
8 killed in fresh heavy rains, landslides in Uttarakhand
Eight people were feared killed as heavy rains today lashed Uttarakhand triggering landslides and flash floods in several parts ...
-
July 30, 2013, Tuesday
Tourism may lose Rs 4,170 cr per year: ASSOCHAM
Devastation caused by the floods and landslides has badly hurt the Uttarakhand tourism industry
-
July 29, 2013, Monday
Equipment for debris removal still stuck en route Kedarnath
Heavy equipment like bulldozers and rock breakers, to be used to remove tonnes of debris lying in Kedarnath, is still stuck in ...
-
July 24, 2013, Wednesday
Govt extends deadline for filing I-T returns in U'khand
The government has extended till October 31 the deadline for filing of income tax returns for taxpayers in calamity-hit ...
-
July 23, 2013, Tuesday
Natural calamity in Uttarakhand: Insurers peg losses up to Rs 3,000 cr
The industry has started making preparations to deal with the claim-settlement process
-
July 21, 2013, Sunday
Uttarakhand prepares blue print for restarting puja at Kedarnath
The Uttarakhand govenrment has prepared a blue print for restarting puja at Kedarnath and restore the pristine glory of the 8th ...
-
July 21, 2013, Sunday
Industrialization process takes a hit in Uttarakhand
The June 16-17 deluge, which brought a big devastation in the hills of Uttarakhand, may not have a direct impact on the ...
-
July 20, 2013, Saturday
MoEF urged to suspend clearance to 6 Uttarakhand hydel projects
A group of 12 civil society organizations have held a few hydro power projects squarely responsible for the damage caused by ...
-
July 20, 2013, Saturday
Rains stall relief operations in U'khand
Moderate to heavy rains today lashed most parts of Uttarakhand stalling ongoing relief operations and work on restoration of ...
