-
February 02, 2011, Wednesday
Shikha Sharma: Health on her mind
Her revolutionary idea of healthy living, packaged in weight loss avatar has many a takers. Shikha Sharma has been a name to ...
-
February 02, 2011, Wednesday
Ritu Kumar: Designs on you
If someone has made Indian fashion global, the name Ritu Kumar surely shines the brightest.
-
February 02, 2011, Wednesday
Money wise
Funding remains one of the most crucial and even elusive parts of the process of setting up an enterprise. Having said that, ...
-
January 31, 2011, Monday
Lakshmi Venu: Chip of the old block
Her engagement to N R Narayana Murthy’s son Rohan Murthy may have made more headlines than her coming on board of TVS Motor ...
-
January 31, 2011, Monday
Ashni Biyani: Future boss
It takes a while for you to believe that this petite lady with schoolgirl looks is gearing up to take her father’s Rs ...
-
January 30, 2011, Sunday
Pooja Shetty: Director's perspective
Recently featured in “Vogue” magazine as a young business tycoon, Pooja Shetty Deora, director, Adlabs Films Ltd, is ...
-
January 27, 2011, Thursday
Kiran Nadar: The art of sharing
When Kiran Nadar – who was then working with an advertising agency -- met Shiv Nadar, none of them probably knew they would ...
-
January 26, 2011, Wednesday
Avanti Birla: The Karma connection
She just doesn’t stop juggling. From the wife of an industrialist and being a socialite, to a mother of three children, ...
-
January 26, 2011, Wednesday
Anuradha Mahindra: The right mix
Anuradha Mahindra, wife of Anand Mahindra, can’t look beyond her husband when it comes to her favourite male.
-
January 24, 2011, Monday
It pays to earn
While not all women can take on Indira Nooyi and Sudha Murthy in their workspace, there is scope for each woman to turn ...
-
January 24, 2011, Monday
Swati Piramal: Leading by example
As a young enthusiastic doctor she kept at her efforts of polio eradication, visiting Mumbai slums regularly, and that she was ...
-
January 24, 2011, Monday
Preetha Reddy: Healing touch
Her artistic touch speaks for her even in her corporate avatar. And why not? For a student of art from the reputed Kalakshetra in ...
-
January 24, 2011, Monday
Rohini Nilekani: Softer side
A former journalist, Rohini Nilekani makes no qualms about agreeing that the Infosys connection helps her in her philanthropic ...
-
January 24, 2011, Monday
Shehnaz Hussain: Beauty bites
The undoubted queen of Herbal beauty, Shehnaz Hussain got into the beauty business four decades ago and has made the most of it ...
-
January 23, 2011, Sunday
Women at the helm
Corporate world wants you to be as tough as nails. No wonder most people think women will have a tough time surviving in this ...
-
January 23, 2011, Sunday
Meher Pudumjee: Standing tall
Her down-to-earth nature and her artistic inclinations are not what you’d usually associate with the Chairperson of a ...
-
January 23, 2011, Sunday
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw: All in the DNA
When you are ready for challenges, no challenge is big enough. Born and brought up in Bangalore, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw was an ...
-
January 23, 2011, Sunday
Ekta Kapoor: Soap Queen
"Sooner or later, those who win are those who think they can," said one of her Facebook status message not too long ...
-
January 23, 2011, Sunday
Chanda Kochhar: Mooning over banking issues
Petite yet strong, colour coordinated yet focused. Dressed up in trademark saris with carefully matched jewellery, Chanda Kocchar ...
-
January 23, 2011, Sunday
Nita Ambani: Charisma unparalleled
She almost always is captured on camera with a smile on her lips. Always impeccably dressed, Nita Ambani, wife of the richest ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues