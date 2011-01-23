JUST IN
    February 02, 2011, Wednesday

    Shikha Sharma: Health on her mind

    Her revolutionary idea of healthy living, packaged in weight loss avatar has many a takers. Shikha Sharma has been a name to ...
    February 02, 2011, Wednesday

    Ritu Kumar: Designs on you

    If someone has made Indian fashion global, the name Ritu Kumar surely shines the brightest.
    February 02, 2011, Wednesday

    Money wise

    Funding remains one of the most crucial and even elusive parts of the process of setting up an enterprise. Having said that, ...
    January 31, 2011, Monday

    Lakshmi Venu: Chip of the old block

    Her engagement to N R Narayana Murthy’s son Rohan Murthy may have made more headlines than her coming on board of TVS Motor ...
    January 31, 2011, Monday

    Ashni Biyani: Future boss

    It takes a while for you to believe that this petite lady with schoolgirl looks is gearing up to take her father’s Rs ...
    January 30, 2011, Sunday

    Pooja Shetty: Director's perspective

    Recently featured in “Vogue” magazine as a young business tycoon, Pooja Shetty Deora, director, Adlabs Films Ltd, is ...
    January 27, 2011, Thursday

    Kiran Nadar: The art of sharing

    When Kiran Nadar – who was then working with an advertising agency -- met Shiv Nadar, none of them probably knew they would ...
    January 26, 2011, Wednesday

    Avanti Birla: The Karma connection

    She just doesn’t stop juggling. From the wife of an industrialist and being a socialite, to a mother of three children, ...
    January 26, 2011, Wednesday

    Anuradha Mahindra: The right mix

    Anuradha Mahindra, wife of Anand Mahindra, can’t look beyond her husband when it comes to her favourite male.
    January 24, 2011, Monday

    It pays to earn

    While not all women can take on Indira Nooyi and Sudha Murthy in their workspace, there is scope for each woman to turn ...
    January 24, 2011, Monday

    Swati Piramal: Leading by example

    As a young enthusiastic doctor she kept at her efforts of polio eradication, visiting Mumbai slums regularly, and that she was ...
    January 24, 2011, Monday

    Preetha Reddy: Healing touch

    Her artistic touch speaks for her even in her corporate avatar. And why not? For a student of art from the reputed Kalakshetra in ...
    January 24, 2011, Monday

    Rohini Nilekani: Softer side

    A former journalist, Rohini Nilekani makes no qualms about agreeing that the Infosys connection helps her in her philanthropic ...
    January 24, 2011, Monday

    Shehnaz Hussain: Beauty bites

    The undoubted queen of Herbal beauty, Shehnaz Hussain got into the beauty business four decades ago and has made the most of it ...
    January 23, 2011, Sunday

    Women at the helm

    Corporate world wants you to be as tough as nails. No wonder most people think women will have a tough time surviving in this ...
    January 23, 2011, Sunday

    Meher Pudumjee: Standing tall

    Her down-to-earth nature and her artistic inclinations are not what you’d usually associate with the Chairperson of a ...
    January 23, 2011, Sunday

    Kiran Mazumdar Shaw: All in the DNA

    When you are ready for challenges, no challenge is big enough. Born and brought up in Bangalore, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw was an ...
    January 23, 2011, Sunday

    Ekta Kapoor: Soap Queen

    "Sooner or later, those who win are those who think they can," said one of her Facebook status message not too long ...
    January 23, 2011, Sunday

    Chanda Kochhar: Mooning over banking issues

    Petite yet strong, colour coordinated yet focused. Dressed up in trademark saris with carefully matched jewellery, Chanda Kocchar ...
    January 23, 2011, Sunday

    Nita Ambani: Charisma unparalleled

    She almost always is captured on camera with a smile on her lips. Always impeccably dressed, Nita Ambani, wife of the richest ...
