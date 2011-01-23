-
January 27, 2011, Thursday
Kiran Nadar: The art of sharing
When Kiran Nadar – who was then working with an advertising agency -- met Shiv Nadar, none of them probably knew they would ...
-
January 26, 2011, Wednesday
Avanti Birla: The Karma connection
She just doesn’t stop juggling. From the wife of an industrialist and being a socialite, to a mother of three children, ...
-
January 26, 2011, Wednesday
Anuradha Mahindra: The right mix
Anuradha Mahindra, wife of Anand Mahindra, can’t look beyond her husband when it comes to her favourite male.
-
January 24, 2011, Monday
Rohini Nilekani: Softer side
A former journalist, Rohini Nilekani makes no qualms about agreeing that the Infosys connection helps her in her philanthropic ...
-
January 23, 2011, Sunday
Nita Ambani: Charisma unparalleled
She almost always is captured on camera with a smile on her lips. Always impeccably dressed, Nita Ambani, wife of the richest ...
-
January 23, 2011, Sunday
Sudha Murthy: Humility personified
There’s just so much to learn from Sudha Kulkarni Murthy. Wife of N R Narayana Infosys Murthy, Sudha isn’t your ...
