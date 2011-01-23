JUST IN
  • Image1

    January 24, 2011, Monday

    Preetha Reddy: Healing touch

    Her artistic touch speaks for her even in her corporate avatar. And why not? For a student of art from the reputed Kalakshetra in ...
  • Image1

    January 23, 2011, Sunday

    Meher Pudumjee: Standing tall

    Her down-to-earth nature and her artistic inclinations are not what you’d usually associate with the Chairperson of a ...
  • Image1

    January 23, 2011, Sunday

    Kiran Mazumdar Shaw: All in the DNA

    When you are ready for challenges, no challenge is big enough. Born and brought up in Bangalore, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw was an ...
  • Image1

    January 23, 2011, Sunday

    Ekta Kapoor: Soap Queen

    "Sooner or later, those who win are those who think they can," said one of her Facebook status message not too long ...
  • Image1

    January 23, 2011, Sunday

    Chanda Kochhar: Mooning over banking issues

    Petite yet strong, colour coordinated yet focused. Dressed up in trademark saris with carefully matched jewellery, Chanda Kocchar ...