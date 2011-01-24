-
February 02, 2011, Wednesday
Shikha Sharma: Health on her mind
Her revolutionary idea of healthy living, packaged in weight loss avatar has many a takers. Shikha Sharma has been a name to ...
February 02, 2011, Wednesday
Ritu Kumar: Designs on you
If someone has made Indian fashion global, the name Ritu Kumar surely shines the brightest.
January 24, 2011, Monday
Swati Piramal: Leading by example
As a young enthusiastic doctor she kept at her efforts of polio eradication, visiting Mumbai slums regularly, and that she was ...
January 24, 2011, Monday
Shehnaz Hussain: Beauty bites
The undoubted queen of Herbal beauty, Shehnaz Hussain got into the beauty business four decades ago and has made the most of it ...
