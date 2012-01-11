-
March 02, 2015, Monday
Brian X Chen: Selling a smartwatch to an uninterested public
Apple faces the tough task of selling its watch to consumers who are not excited about the idea of wearing computers on their ...
-
January 05, 2015, Monday
Emerging global cyberlaw trends in 2014
2014 was the year when dark web started emerging, primarily due to the iCloud hacking of celebrities' pictures
-
November 18, 2014, Tuesday
Subir Roy: Indian software products arrive
Ever since India became a force to reckon with in software services, doing for clients what they want done, the big void that has ...
-
October 11, 2014, Saturday
In e-commerce world, let the consumer be king
Instead of punishing e-tailers like Flipkart, the government should find ways to treat the consumer right rather than the traders ...
-
April 27, 2014, Sunday
Narain D Batra: Building the 'India Cloud'
The country needs to protect its data from international spying and develop a competitive advantage in data security
-
October 03, 2013, Thursday
Madhukar Sabnavis: Pervasive technology
Technology will be the fifth pillar of advertising
-
February 12, 2013, Tuesday
Sudin Apte: Why Nasscom needs a new program
New kinds of businesses and evolving customer expectations urgently demand a re-appraisal of its focus and agenda
-
January 11, 2013, Friday
Devangshu Datta: Meet the superhumans
In 1993, computer scientist and science fiction author Vernor Vinge wrote an essay, “The Coming Technological ...
-
January 07, 2013, Monday
Significant cyberlaw trends of 2013
Cyberlaw is a constantly evolving discipline. Each year contributes substantially to the growth of jurisprudence pertaining ...
-
December 01, 2012, Saturday
Sunanda K Datta-Ray: What the hack!
It’s not only at the lofty level of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire and the Leveson inquiry, whose devastating ...
-
November 30, 2012, Friday
Devangshu Datta: Blue skies thinking on the digital divide
The underlying purpose of the Aakash tablet project has been obscured by controversy. After long delays and technical hiccups, we ...
-
November 29, 2012, Thursday
Ajit Balakrishnan: Employability and its avatars
The word “employability” is much in the air these days. Trade associations like Ficci and Nasscom hold conferences ...
-
November 02, 2012, Friday
V V Ravi Kumar: Please enter your passwords
In today’s internet age, organisations are promoting their websites like never before. In order to reduce costs and make ...
-
October 12, 2012, Friday
Sanjeev Sanyal: Digital-age consumption
The world is supposed to be in deep recession. Demand for all manner of goods and services is said to be exceptionally weak, ...
-
June 30, 2012, Saturday
Devangshu Datta: Core competence and convergence
Core competency” is a buzz phrase generally employed as a post-facto rationalisation for strategic decisions. The B-School ...
-
May 15, 2012, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Natarajan Chandrasekaran
One of the youngest MDs of the Tata Group on why the Indian IT story is not over yet and what it takes to push the envelope in ...
-
February 14, 2012, Tuesday
Vanita Kohli-Khandekar: The halo around the internet
The Stop Online Piracy Act, or Sopa, has just been put on the back burner by the US government following an online howl. Sopa ...
-
January 26, 2012, Thursday
Ajit Balakrishnan: Pirates of the modern world
On January 18 users attempting to access the online encyclopaedia Wikipedia saw a black screen, and a statement that first said ...
-
January 17, 2012, Tuesday
Collaboration: What's next?
Globally, the ‘workplace’ is evolving. Productivity at work today has less to do with the individual’s physical ...
-
January 11, 2012, Wednesday
Important cyberlaw trends in 2012
The year 2012 has dawned. As the world passes through a distinctly unique time in history, technology and cyberspace are ...
