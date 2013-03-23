-
August 17, 2014, Sunday
FB Messenger: Not 'appening enough?
Facebook's messaging service has now been shifted to a dedicated application. The author looks at why this move has got mixed ...
-
August 05, 2014, Tuesday
Recall messages leaving no trace
Recalling e-mails are quite rampant these days. But what do you do if you have pressed the send button 'by mistake' on your ...
-
October 28, 2013, Monday
BBM vs WhatsApp: And the winner is...?
Its the battle of the messengers. A look at the features of both the titans
-
May 03, 2013, Friday
Friends, fun and now jobs too on Facebook
The app also targets students of courses like MBA, BTech, BE, MCA and graduate courses as well
-
April 23, 2013, Tuesday
42% of Indian travellers log more into social networks while on holiday
Indians preferred to stay connected with friends and family while on holiday and 42% of the travellers log more into social ...
-
March 23, 2013, Saturday
As Asian chat app Line enters US, its target Facebook
Line is among several apps from Asia challenging Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft's Skype as a way of communicating via mobile ...
