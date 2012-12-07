-
July 07, 2015, Tuesday
Six free eBook apps every bibliophile must try
An increasing number of people are taking to eBooks for their daily dose of reading. Reading apps for smartphones and tablets ...
December 08, 2014, Monday
Are we near the end of 3G services in India?
The pricing battle for 4G, which is a more efficient technology, could push 3G almost entirely out of the marketplace
September 10, 2014, Wednesday
Twitter has the last laugh @iPhone 6
The Twitterati, it seemed, came armed with their sharpest barbs for the launch of the new iPhone
November 30, 2013, Saturday
Young founders of GoDimensions plan expansion
They may be all about 14 and 12 years of age respectively, but Shravan Kumaran and Sanjay Kumaran, co-founders of mobile ...
September 06, 2013, Friday
Watch out!
Will the smartwatch usher in a new digital revolution
May 15, 2013, Wednesday
Is BlackBerry making the right move with BBM?
What are the reasons for BlackBerry's popularity? Email, the BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) and QWERTY keyboard
May 15, 2013, Wednesday
BlackBerry unveils mid-range Q5 model
The Q5 will be available in emerging markets beginning in July
May 05, 2013, Sunday
Galaxy S4: A star is born
One of the best Android handsets, if you are okay with its quirks
April 30, 2013, Tuesday
App helps wealthy travellers hitch rides on private jets
BlackJet is a new iPhone app that connects travellers with private jets that have extra room on their planes
April 17, 2013, Wednesday
'Over 50% of mobile apps deployed will be hybrid by 2016'
Hybrid apps, which offer a balance between HTML5-based web apps and native apps, will be used in more than 50% of mobile apps by ...
April 06, 2013, Saturday
Appily ever after: A smartphone shrink
Proliferation of psychology smartphone apps purports to help us live happier, less anxious lives
March 16, 2013, Saturday
Samsung Galaxy S4 blitz may prompt Apple rethink
Samsung's newest, feature-packed Galaxy S4 may put pressure on Apple Inc to accelerate its pace of smartphone design and venture ...
March 13, 2013, Wednesday
Sistema sets its sights on data
It is back in the fray with a plan to offer 4G services, but its limited reserve of spectrum may play spoilsport
March 11, 2013, Monday
Samsung banks on Rex to rev up sales
Apple, Nokia, Micromax and a host of other manufacturers are quickly making inroads into its smartphone market share in India
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Samsung's grip on urban India's smartphone market loosens
But company says its market share increased year-on-year in 2012
February 01, 2013, Friday
Telcos ring in a new era
In recent years, telecom companies have lavished consumers with freebies and too-good-to-believe tariffs. But that love affair ...
January 01, 2013, Tuesday
After battering, telcos to charge more
Year 2012 was a turbulent one for the telecom sector. The Supreme Court’s cancelling 122 licences, failed spectrum ...
December 31, 2012, Monday
5 Smartphones to look out for
2012 was an action-packed year for smartphones in India. Apple’s much-awaited iPhone 5 was finally launched, while Samsung ...
December 07, 2012, Friday
Nokia banks on HERE
To boost presence beyond just cellphones, Finnish handset maker Nokia has launched a new brand, HERE – a cloud-based ...
