-
July 26, 2015, Sunday
Instax Wide 300: Takes you back in time
Polaroid was probably the most fascinating device for visual reproduction
-
July 21, 2015, Tuesday
Canon launches new series of colour office printers
Equipped with hard disks that can store mails and messages
-
July 20, 2015, Monday
Samsung unveils new Galaxy Tab S2 tablet
Samsung has announced a new tablet called Galaxy Tab S2.According to the nextweb.com, the tablet is available in two sizes of ...
-
July 16, 2015, Thursday
Samsung launches 4G enabled Galaxy J series
Samsung launched 4G enabled Galaxy J5 and J7 at an event in New Delhi today. The J series promises to provide its users "the ...
-
July 05, 2015, Sunday
Canon EOS 750D: Entry-level DSLR with advanced features
Buy this camera if you can afford; but you need to buy better lenses to realise its full potential
-
June 23, 2015, Tuesday
Wearable devices' shipments to grow at 173% in 2015
The finding was made by International Data Corporation Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker
-
June 08, 2015, Monday
Upward mobility
With users demanding access to data anytime and anywhere, mobility devices are becoming integral components of the technology ...
-
June 07, 2015, Sunday
Smart bands for an active life
This band from Garmin strides the fine line between a fitness band and smartwatch - well, you can't answer or make calls
-
June 06, 2015, Saturday
Timex Yacht Racer: Ready for the water
The Timex Yacht Racer has good looks and is accurate
-
May 19, 2015, Tuesday
Watch Urbane now on Amazon for Rs 29,990
LG's flagship smartwatch, the G Watch Urbane, is now available in India on the Amazon website. While the watch is being sold at ...
-
May 12, 2015, Tuesday
YU launches second handset, mobile health tracking device
YU takes on Xiaomi and Lenovo with metal-bodied Yuphoria in India for Rs 6,999
-
May 09, 2015, Saturday
Taser moves from stun guns to cop-cams
In the past two decades, Taser has tried again and again to come up with a hit to rival its namesake sidearm
-
May 06, 2015, Wednesday
Does Apple Watch cause skin rashes?
Within a week of the Apple's smartwatch reaching its fan, who had been keenly awaiting the product, complaints have begun to pour ...
-
May 03, 2015, Sunday
Microsoft patents glasses that read emotions
Sensors, including depth cameras and a microphone mounted on the nose bridge, will pick up visual and audio information from a ...
-
April 30, 2015, Thursday
Defective component slowed Apple Watch rollout: WSJ
Apple Inc limited availability of the Apple Watch after a key component supplied by a Chinese company was found to be defective, ...
-
April 18, 2015, Saturday
The new way forward: Soft robotics
In a converted pipe organ factory in San Francisco's Mission District, Saul Griffith works on products that are smarter, cheaper ...
-
April 11, 2015, Saturday
Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge now available for sale in India
The new Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge smartphones which were announced last month are now available for sale in India ...
-
April 08, 2015, Wednesday
STATE OF THE ART
It took three days - three long, often confusing and frustrating days - for me to fall for the Apple Watch. But once I fell, I ...
-
April 03, 2015, Friday
Time ripe for smartwatches?
Demand is expected to boom now that Apple has joined the fray
-
March 28, 2015, Saturday
How to automate your house
Now control the air-conditioning in your room from office or pull the drapes while returning from work. The author lists the ...
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
- Nepal plane crash: 50 dead on US-Bangla flight; Oli assures probe; updates
You are here » Home » Technology » Gadgets & Gizmos