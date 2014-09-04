Android One
-
March 15, 2015, Sunday
5 things you didn't know about the Apple Watch
Apple last week unveiled the prices for the Watch, as well as more details about the first new category of gadgets made under Tim ...
-
September 17, 2014, Wednesday
Android One might not meet Google's expectation
Price issue could force device makers to opt out of platform
-
September 16, 2014, Tuesday
Google's roadblock for Android One on Zee
The Internet mogul, which unveiled its operating system version for lower-end phones on Monday
-
September 16, 2014, Tuesday
Expect 2 mn Android One handsets to be sold in 2014: MediaTek
With prices starting at Rs 6,399, the hardware and software being provided on Android One will give users an amazing experience, ...
-
September 16, 2014, Tuesday
Google launches Android One smartphones at Rs 6,399 in India
Google's latest project around mobile devices marks its first global launch from India
-
September 16, 2014, Tuesday
We wanted to address the problem of software, hardware & connectivity: Caesar Sengupta
Interview with Vice-president, product management, WHO overseas product strategy for Android One and Google Chromebooks
-
September 15, 2014, Monday
Google to make YouTube videos available offline soon in India
After Android One, India will have another first from Google as the tech giant plans to make YouTube available offline, allowing ...
-
September 15, 2014, Monday
Google launches Android One, phones to be priced around Rs 6,399
Google today launched the first smartphones powered by its Android One operating system, pricing them at around Rs 6,399 to ...
-
September 15, 2014, Monday
Google's Android One launch in India today with Micromax, Spice and Karbonn
Country hosts firm's first global launch today
-
September 15, 2014, Monday
Android One could shake up low-cost handset market in India
Android One aims to drive standardisation of low-cost handsets running on Android in the emerging economies
-
September 14, 2014, Sunday
Flipkart, Snapdeal, Amazon to battle it out for Android One market
Competition in the booming multi billion dollar Indian smartphone market is further set to intensify with e-commerce giants ...
-
September 07, 2014, Sunday
Only 5% of Android users to switch to iPhone 6: survey
The survey conducted by Survata also revealed that 12.4% of Android users are 'somewhat likely' to switch to iPhone 6
-
September 06, 2014, Saturday
Androids in my closet
From watches that track your calories to glasses that bring virtual reality alive, accessories have now become smart and
-
September 04, 2014, Thursday
Google's Android One adds to Samsung's worries
While Samsung still leads India's smartphone market, its grip is looking shakier