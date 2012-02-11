-
May 04, 2015, Monday
Facebook set to unveil new 'instant articles' feature
To increase user traffic and engagement on its platform, social networking giant Facebook is going to announce introduction of ...
April 18, 2015, Saturday
Google to launch thousands of balloons to provide internet access from sky
Google has announced that its Project Loon that has been underway for a couple of years is now close to launching thousands of ...
March 28, 2015, Saturday
Facebook tests laser drones in British skies
If Facebook has its way, there would soon be huge solar-powered drones -- with the wingspan of a commercial airliner -- beaming ...
June 03, 2014, Tuesday
It is very difficult to sell design to India: Nick Talbot
Q&A with Global Design Head, Tata Elxsi
May 28, 2014, Wednesday
Google's next phase in driverless cars: No brakes or steering wheel
The only things the driver controls is a red "e-stop" button for panic stops and a separate start button
February 04, 2014, Tuesday
Nissan unveils 'Datsun GO' from Chennai plant
The entry level car is aimed at tapping the first-time car buyers
January 31, 2014, Friday
Soon, audio emails and tweets that only you can hear
Messages whizzing directly over your head and tweets flying around you like a flock of birds. Sounds like science fiction? Not ...
September 15, 2013, Sunday
Metallurgist claims to invent better process in steel making
A city-based metallurgist has claimed that a new technology invented by him for the separation of iron and 'slag' (a byproduct of ...
September 11, 2013, Wednesday
Jakson Power launches country's first mobile solar generator
Noida-based Jakson Power Solutions Ltd today launched India's first mobile solar power generator sets and solar water purifiers
August 08, 2013, Thursday
NIC & Nasscom invite entrepreneurs to create apps using open govt data
NIC and the Dept of Electronics and Information Technology have set up the data portal and have been implementing an open ...
August 07, 2013, Wednesday
New technique creates 3D images through a single lens
End of 3D glasses? Researchers have developed a novel new way to create 3D images through a single lens, without moving the ...
July 23, 2013, Tuesday
Is solar air-travel a flight of fancy?
The Impulse has wings the size of a Boeing 747's, but a cockpit-cum-fuselage that can only accommodate one person
July 10, 2013, Wednesday
Chinese institute develops 100-megapixel camera
A Chinese institute claimed to have successfully developed a 100-megapixel camera which could produce high-resolution imaging in ...
April 27, 2013, Saturday
No more creative blues for chief executives
Coming soon: An app to generate ideas
April 10, 2013, Wednesday
C-DAC releases three new products
The products have been released on the eve of 26th Foundation Day of C-DAC
April 09, 2013, Tuesday
Ricoh launches mobile visual search platform Ocutag
Ricoh Innovations Corporation (RIC), a subsidiary of Ricoh Company Ltd, today launched a mobile visual search platform, Ocutag, ...
March 31, 2013, Sunday
Lingerie to 'help' women fight sexual offences
The innovative design bagged an award at recently held Gandhian Young Technology Award-2013
March 04, 2012, Sunday
Now, a computer which responds to students' emotions
Scientists in the US say they have developed a computer which can respond to students' emotions and boredom.
February 13, 2012, Monday
And now, e-cheques that save paper, but look real
Traditional cheques may soon be a thing of the past. In perhaps a world's first, a team of British researchers claims to have ...
February 11, 2012, Saturday
Smallest nanolaser 'built'
Scientists claim to have for the first time built the smallest room-temperature nanolaser to date and a "no-waste" ...
