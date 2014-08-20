-
July 21, 2015, Tuesday
India to have 500 mn internet users by 2017
By 2016, India is projected to have 236 million mobile internet users the report says, which would reach 314 million by 2017
-
July 20, 2015, Monday
Internet users in India to reach 503 million by 2017: Report
Led by a growth of 27.8 per cent annually in mobile users, the internet user base in the country is likely to reach 503 million ...
-
July 20, 2015, Monday
Twitter timelines go blank for users early Monday
Twitter users worldwide were left clueless early Monday when their timelines on the micro-blogging site suddenly went blank for a ...
-
July 15, 2015, Wednesday
Uday Kotak flags concerns over privacy & security in digital world
Ace banker Uday Kotak has flagged concerns over privacy and security of the consumer across various sectors in the fast-growing ...
-
June 24, 2015, Wednesday
Now 'Undo' sent mails on Gmail
Technology giant Google will now help its users avoid misdirected or inappropriate emails with the 'Undo' option that allows them ...
-
June 21, 2015, Sunday
Now, you can shop on Twitter
New pages will organise related tweets about products and brands on dedicated pages
-
May 29, 2015, Friday
Map to tell your Facebook friend's location
You can now easily know the exact location of your Facebook friends, thanks to a new creepy Google chrome extension developed by ...
-
April 22, 2015, Wednesday
New app erases your social media mistakes
Job seekers, take note! A new app scans your Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts and flags posts that it thinks might be ...
-
April 12, 2015, Sunday
Nimbuzz sets sight on public Wi-Fi domain in India
Nimbuzz is planning to aggressively tap into Wireless Fidelity services, high-potential, area
-
April 07, 2015, Tuesday
BSNL identifying free wi-fi spots in UP
Bharat Sanchal Nigam Limited (BSNL) is in the process of identifying the proposed free wi-fi spots in Uttar Pradesh.BSNL had ...
-
March 02, 2015, Monday
India needs statute protecting common citizen against cyber frauds: RBI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) executive director G Padmanabhan has called for the need for a statute protecting a common ...
-
January 23, 2015, Friday
DoT sets up committee for net neutrality
Department of telecommunications (DoT) has set up a committee on net-neutrality to examine economic impact on the sector
-
January 04, 2015, Sunday
Cyber-terror crackdown: No contacts for many blocked sites
As the government cracks down on websites purportedly carrying anti-India propaganda of terror groups such as ISIS, security ...
-
December 21, 2014, Sunday
Google introduces new feature to enhance videos on its web app
Google has introduced a new feature to its Google+ web app that allows users to enhance videos they upload online.However, the ...
-
November 23, 2014, Sunday
India to have second largest online user-base after China by 2016
Availability of low-cost smartphones and increasing penetration of mobile broadband will help India overtake the US as the ...
-
November 03, 2014, Monday
Google offers Hindi voice search; to add regional languages
Aimed at bringing 300 million people online, search giant Google has partnered content providers like ABP News and Amar Ujala, ...
-
September 16, 2014, Tuesday
Facebook users face more risk of social media scams, says study
Habitual use of Facebook makes individuals susceptible to social media phishing attacks by criminals, an Indian-origin researcher ...
-
September 14, 2014, Sunday
MSN hits refresh
The new website has the 'latest statistics on over 200 global sports leagues, reviews of over 1.5 million bottles of wine, to ...
-
September 09, 2014, Tuesday
EBay's PayPal unit to start accepting Bitcoin payments
EBay Inc. (EBAY)'s PayPal service will start accepting bitcoins, opening up the world's second-biggest Internet payment network ...
-
August 20, 2014, Wednesday
One in five mobile internet users making in-app purchases: Study
Amid the rapid growth of mobile internet users in India, a recent study conducted by mobile advertising firm InMobi has shown ...
