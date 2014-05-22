-
July 15, 2015, Wednesday
Microsoft's BizSpark to boost start-up ecosystem in India
Will offer $120,000 a year of free Azure Cloud services to each of the qualified Indian startups
July 03, 2015, Friday
Paytm enters bus ticketing business; hotels next
Aims to grow its gross merchandise value to Rs 19,000-25,500 cr by the end of 2015
May 14, 2015, Thursday
India learns to 'fail fast' as tech start-up culture takes root
A nascent acceptance of failure, fuelled by returning engineers and billions of dollars in venture fund investment, is a sign ...
May 05, 2015, Tuesday
Now, learn or instruct any course with new social learning platform
LearnSocial.com, a social learning platform floated by Raju Vanapala, founder of free messaging portal Way2SMS, today launched ...
February 25, 2015, Wednesday
First batch of 9 start-ups graduate from Citrix's programme
The programme, which was focused on entrepreneurs and intra-preneurs, included five internal teams and four external ones
February 17, 2015, Tuesday
Washington attracts Indian startups to set shop
The US officials highlighted that Washington State does not have a personal or corporate income tax or taxes on capital gains
February 13, 2015, Friday
Senapaty, Mohandas Pai pick stakes in CimplyFive
Venture launched by chartered accountants offers web-based compliance solutions
December 30, 2014, Tuesday
Sachin Bansal, Flipkart HR head invest in Bengaluru-based startup SpoonJoy
Bengaluru-based startup SpoonJoy, which allows customers to order healthy meal packs, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding ...
November 29, 2014, Saturday
I think News Corp was attracted to our management team: Dhruv Agarwala
Interview with Co-founder, PropTiger.com
November 03, 2014, Monday
An app that allows citizens to own a smart address code
Smart address platform Zippr solves the very common, pervasive problem of explaining addresses. However, the reliability of the ...
September 26, 2014, Friday
Taking cue from PM, software startups call for 'Make in India'
Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, leading Indian technology startups have said that there is ...
September 25, 2014, Thursday
Start-ups on global acquisition spree
Seems to reflect a maturing of the segment; Delhi-based Wingify buys US-based entity a day after Zomato's Polish buyout
September 23, 2014, Tuesday
Eyeing buyouts, global majors scout Indian start-up world
Retailers are looking at big data and analytics space while others evaluate start-ups with machine learning and financial tools
August 25, 2014, Monday
Microsoft Ventures, Deshpande Foundation in pact for incubators in small cities
Microsoft Ventures and Deshpande Foundation, founded by philanthropist Gururaj Deshpande, have entered into a three-year ...
August 17, 2014, Sunday
Persistent Systems bets big on start-up Hoopz
Hoopz is in the web discovery technology space and founded by Akash Surekha in 2011
August 12, 2014, Tuesday
Karnataka govt. initiates measures to boost IT in state
In an attempt to boost Bangalore's status as the information technology (IT) hub of India, the Karnataka government on Tuesday ...
July 25, 2014, Friday
Microsoft Ventures announces fifth accelerator batch of 12 statups
Microsoft Ventures today announce its fifth batch of 12 technology startups that will be incubated between July and November 2014 ...
July 24, 2014, Thursday
IT hiring growth pegged at 6% in FY15: Nasscom
8-11% is the wage increase that the IT sector will see this year, according to Nasscom's Annual HR Survey
June 19, 2014, Thursday
Nasscom pushes for a National Entrepreneurship Mission
In order to set up a conducive eco-system for start-ups to grow in the country, the IT industry body Nasscom wants the government ...
May 22, 2014, Thursday
Mindtree start-up ready for flight
VMUnify, incubated from staffers' idea, to be spun off into an independent company
