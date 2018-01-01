JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd

Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd.

BSE: 526921 Sector: Financials
NSE: 21STCENMGM ISIN Code: INE253B01015
BSE 14:49 | 12 Mar 36.50 -0.60
(-1.62%)
OPEN

36.80

 HIGH

37.00

 LOW

36.50
NSE 12:49 | 08 Mar 38.00 -0.75
(-1.94%)
OPEN

38.00

 HIGH

38.00

 LOW

38.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 36.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 37.10
VOLUME 8000
52-Week high 45.45
52-Week low 16.35
P/E 2.63
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 38
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 36.90
Sell Qty 1000.00
OPEN 36.80
CLOSE 37.10
VOLUME 8000
52-Week high 45.45
52-Week low 16.35
P/E 2.63
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 38
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 36.90
Sell Qty 1000.00

About Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd.

Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd

Twenty First Century Management Services (TCMS) was incorporated in Mar.'86. It is promoted by chairman Sundar Iyer, J Chandra Mouli and E Y Rangoonwala. TCMS's group companies include Sunder Iyer, Twenty First Century Money Growth Fund, Goa Agro Oils, Mauli & Company. The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 50, aggregating Rs 15.85 cr, in Feb.'95, to increase investment bankin...> More

Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   38
EPS - TTM () [*S] 13.89
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 2.63
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Jul 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 56.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 35.11 -10.53 433.43
Other Income 0.26 0.2 30
Total Income 35.37 -10.33 442.4
Total Expenses 0.32 0.4 -20
Operating Profit 35.05 -10.73 426.65
Net Profit 30.5 -10.84 381.37
Equity Capital 10.5 10.5 -
> More on Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd Financials Results

Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Neil Industries 20.00 0.00 39.10
Keynote Corp. 54.80 6.72 38.47
Stampade Cap-DVR 6.70 4.85 38.39
21st Cent. Mgmt. 36.50 -1.62 38.33
Aryaman Capital 31.80 13.37 38.10
Real Touch Fin 29.95 38.01
Sainik Finance 34.75 3.12 37.81
> More on Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd Peer Group

Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.04
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.15
Indian Public 37.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.01
> More on Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.41% -2.56% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.88% -4.04% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 32.73% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 79.80% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 115.34% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -3.95% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 36.50
37.00
Week Low/High 36.50
40.00
Month Low/High 36.50
45.00
YEAR Low/High 16.35
45.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
145.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Twenty First Century Management Services: