You are here » Home
» Company
» Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd
Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd.
|BSE: 526921
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: 21STCENMGM
|ISIN Code: INE253B01015
|
BSE
14:49 | 12 Mar
|
36.50
|
-0.60
(-1.62%)
|
OPEN
36.80
|
HIGH
37.00
|
LOW
36.50
|
NSE
12:49 | 08 Mar
|
38.00
|
-0.75
(-1.94%)
|
OPEN
38.00
|
HIGH
38.00
|
LOW
38.00
|OPEN
|36.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|37.10
|VOLUME
|8000
|52-Week high
|45.45
|52-Week low
|16.35
|P/E
|2.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|36.90
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|38.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.75
|VOLUME
|167
|52-Week high
|45.15
|52-Week low
|33.40
|P/E
|2.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|38.00
|Sell Qty
|34.00
|OPEN
|36.80
|CLOSE
|37.10
|VOLUME
|8000
|52-Week high
|45.45
|52-Week low
|16.35
|P/E
|2.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|36.90
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|38.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.75
|VOLUME
|167
|52-Week high
|45.15
|52-Week low
|33.40
|P/E
|2.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38.33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|38.00
|Sell Qty
|34.00
About Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd.
Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd
Twenty First Century Management Services (TCMS) was incorporated in Mar.'86. It is promoted by chairman Sundar Iyer, J Chandra Mouli and E Y Rangoonwala. TCMS's group companies include Sunder Iyer, Twenty First Century Money Growth Fund, Goa Agro Oils, Mauli & Company. The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 50, aggregating Rs 15.85 cr, in Feb.'95, to increase investment bankin...> More
Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd - Financial Results
Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd - Peer Group
Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.41%
|-2.56%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.88%
|-4.04%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|32.73%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|79.80%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|115.34%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-3.95%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|36.50
|
|37.00
|Week Low/High
|36.50
|
|40.00
|Month Low/High
|36.50
|
|45.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.35
|
|45.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|145.00
Quick Links for Twenty First Century Management Services: