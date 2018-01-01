3M India Ltd.
|BSE: 523395
|Sector: Others
|NSE: 3MINDIA
|ISIN Code: INE470A01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|20179.55
|
-111.30
(-0.55%)
|
OPEN
20376.10
|
HIGH
20488.45
|
LOW
20136.70
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|20099.00
|
-154.10
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
20590.00
|
HIGH
20590.00
|
LOW
20081.05
|OPEN
|20376.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20290.85
|VOLUME
|154
|52-Week high
|22563.95
|52-Week low
|10750.00
|P/E
|73.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22,742
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|20590.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20253.10
|VOLUME
|5537
|52-Week high
|22709.30
|52-Week low
|10705.00
|P/E
|73.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22,742
|Buy Price
|20090.00
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|20099.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About 3M India Ltd.
3M India Ltd is a diversified manufacturer, technology innovator and marketer of a wide variety of products. The company has worldwide presence spanning Consumer & Office, Display & Graphics, Electro & Communications, Healthcare, Industrial & Transportation, and Safety, Security & Protection services. The 3M technology solutions expertise has been tried and tested for performance, safety, value & ...> More
3M India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|22,742
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|273.18
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|73.87
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1198.72
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|16.83
3M India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|645.77
|576.23
|12.07
|Other Income
|24.66
|11.86
|107.93
|Total Income
|670.43
|588.08
|14
|Total Expenses
|519.22
|511.18
|1.57
|Operating Profit
|151.21
|76.9
|96.63
|Net Profit
|91.7
|42.43
|116.12
|Equity Capital
|11.27
|11.27
|-
3M India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|3M India
|20179.55
|-0.55
|22742.35
|Adani Enterp.
|162.60
|4.23
|17882.75
|Rain Industries
|392.45
|1.02
|13200.06
|Future Consumer
|50.50
|-4.36
|9662.84
3M India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
3M India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.80%
|-4.35%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.00%
|6.21%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|31.40%
|27.84%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|38.88%
|37.79%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|85.17%
|84.69%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|149.56%
|154.32%
|17.24%
|19.02%
3M India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|20136.70
|
|20488.45
|Week Low/High
|20109.60
|
|21360.00
|Month Low/High
|18915.00
|
|22564.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10750.00
|
|22564.00
|All TIME Low/High
|77.50
|
|22564.00
