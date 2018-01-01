JUST IN
3M India Ltd.

BSE: 523395 Sector: Others
NSE: 3MINDIA ISIN Code: INE470A01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 20179.55 -111.30
(-0.55%)
OPEN

20376.10

 HIGH

20488.45

 LOW

20136.70
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 20099.00 -154.10
(-0.76%)
OPEN

20590.00

 HIGH

20590.00

 LOW

20081.05
About 3M India Ltd.

3M India Ltd

3M India Ltd is a diversified manufacturer, technology innovator and marketer of a wide variety of products. The company has worldwide presence spanning Consumer & Office, Display & Graphics, Electro & Communications, Healthcare, Industrial & Transportation, and Safety, Security & Protection services. The 3M technology solutions expertise has been tried and tested for performance, safety, value & ...> More

3M India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22,742
EPS - TTM () [*S] 273.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 73.87
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1198.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 16.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

3M India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 645.77 576.23 12.07
Other Income 24.66 11.86 107.93
Total Income 670.43 588.08 14
Total Expenses 519.22 511.18 1.57
Operating Profit 151.21 76.9 96.63
Net Profit 91.7 42.43 116.12
Equity Capital 11.27 11.27 -
3M India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
3M India 20179.55 -0.55 22742.35
Adani Enterp. 162.60 4.23 17882.75
Rain Industries 392.45 1.02 13200.06
Future Consumer 50.50 -4.36 9662.84
3M India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 9.04
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.33
Indian Public 10.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.42
3M India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.80% -4.35% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.00% 6.21% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 31.40% 27.84% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 38.88% 37.79% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 85.17% 84.69% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 149.56% 154.32% 17.24% 19.02%

3M India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 20136.70
20488.45
Week Low/High 20109.60
21360.00
Month Low/High 18915.00
22564.00
YEAR Low/High 10750.00
22564.00
All TIME Low/High 77.50
22564.00

