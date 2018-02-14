You are here » Home
52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd.
|BSE: 531925
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE545N01019
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
4.11
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
4.11
|
HIGH
4.11
|
LOW
4.11
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.11
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.11
|VOLUME
|3050
|52-Week high
|244.75
|52-Week low
|4.11
|P/E
|8.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.11
|Sell Qty
|23001.00
|OPEN
|4.11
|CLOSE
|4.11
|VOLUME
|3050
|52-Week high
|244.75
|52-Week low
|4.11
|P/E
|8.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.11
|Sell Qty
|23001.00
About 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd.
52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd
52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd - Key Fundamentals
52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.77
|12.54
|17.78
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.5
|-4
|Total Income
|15.25
|13.04
|16.95
|Total Expenses
|15.48
|10.36
|49.42
|Operating Profit
|-0.22
|2.68
|-108.21
|Net Profit
|-0.4
|2.38
|-116.81
|Equity Capital
|34.88
|34.88
| -
52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd - Peer Group
52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.16%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-30.10%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-59.94%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-91.18%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-98.15%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.11
|
|4.11
|Week Low/High
|4.11
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.11
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.11
|
|245.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.55
|
|315.00
