52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd.

BSE: 531925 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE545N01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 4.11 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

4.11

 HIGH

4.11

 LOW

4.11
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.11
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.11
VOLUME 3050
52-Week high 244.75
52-Week low 4.11
P/E 8.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.11
Sell Qty 23001.00
About 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd.

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.49
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.39
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.77 12.54 17.78
Other Income 0.48 0.5 -4
Total Income 15.25 13.04 16.95
Total Expenses 15.48 10.36 49.42
Operating Profit -0.22 2.68 -108.21
Net Profit -0.4 2.38 -116.81
Equity Capital 34.88 34.88 -
52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Spicy Entertain. 10.80 -0.92 17.83
Baba Arts 2.48 -0.80 14.88
Ajwa Fun World 23.10 2.44 14.76
52 Weeks Enter. 4.11 0.00 14.34
Radaan Media. 2.43 -4.71 13.16
Encash Entert. 25.85 -1.90 10.08
Jain Studios 3.51 -4.36 10.04
52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 9.43
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.73
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 38.56
52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.16% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -30.10% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -59.94% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -91.18% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -98.15% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.11
4.11
Week Low/High 4.11
5.00
Month Low/High 4.11
6.00
YEAR Low/High 4.11
245.00
All TIME Low/High 2.55
315.00

