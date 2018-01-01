JUST IN
63 Moons Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 526881 Sector: IT
NSE: 63MOONS ISIN Code: INE111B01023
BSE 15:42 | 12 Mar 79.70 -1.55
(-1.91%)
OPEN

83.50

 HIGH

83.50

 LOW

77.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 79.75 -1.05
(-1.30%)
OPEN

83.50

 HIGH

83.50

 LOW

79.10
About 63 Moons Technologies Ltd.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd

Financial Technologies (India) Limited (FTIL), the flagship company of the Financial Technologies Group, has its roots dating back to when it was sets up during the year 1988 promoted by C Subramaniam and associates, was initially incorporated as a private limited company. FTIL, ISO 27001:2005 and 9001:2000 certified company is among global leaders in offering technology IP (Intellectual Property)...> More

63 Moons Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   367
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.52
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.46
Book Value / Share () [*S] 624.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

63 Moons Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 32.38 38.9 -16.76
Other Income 61.23 57.58 6.34
Total Income 93.62 96.49 -2.97
Total Expenses 80.32 79.54 0.98
Operating Profit 13.3 16.95 -21.53
Net Profit 2.33 0.14 1564.29
Equity Capital 9.22 9.22 -
63 Moons Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Moschip Semicon. 31.15 9.11 409.93
Trigyn Techno. 129.05 -0.85 385.86
Tanla Solutions 33.15 -0.90 372.61
63 Moons Tech. 79.70 -1.91 367.42
HOV Services 263.10 0.48 329.93
Blue Star Info. 290.40 1.54 313.63
Virinchi 101.65 -3.79 286.86
63 Moons Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.63
Banks/FIs 0.21
FIIs 5.12
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 37.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.57
63 Moons Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.71% -14.20% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -24.53% -23.54% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.11% -17.44% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -4.49% 9.85% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 2.64% 2.70% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -58.86% -60.60% 17.24% 19.01%

63 Moons Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 77.55
83.50
Week Low/High 77.55
94.00
Month Low/High 77.55
109.00
YEAR Low/High 53.80
166.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
3048.00

