63 Moons Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 526881
|Sector: IT
|NSE: 63MOONS
|ISIN Code: INE111B01023
|
BSE
15:42 | 12 Mar
|
79.70
|
-1.55
(-1.91%)
|
OPEN
83.50
|
HIGH
83.50
|
LOW
77.55
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
79.75
|
-1.05
(-1.30%)
|
OPEN
83.50
|
HIGH
83.50
|
LOW
79.10
About 63 Moons Technologies Ltd.
63 Moons Technologies Ltd
Financial Technologies (India) Limited (FTIL), the flagship company of the Financial Technologies Group, has its roots dating back to when it was sets up during the year 1988 promoted by C Subramaniam and associates, was initially incorporated as a private limited company. FTIL, ISO 27001:2005 and 9001:2000 certified company is among global leaders in offering technology IP (Intellectual Property)...> More
63 Moons Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
63 Moons Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|32.38
|38.9
|-16.76
|Other Income
|61.23
|57.58
|6.34
|Total Income
|93.62
|96.49
|-2.97
|Total Expenses
|80.32
|79.54
|0.98
|Operating Profit
|13.3
|16.95
|-21.53
|Net Profit
|2.33
|0.14
|1564.29
|Equity Capital
|9.22
|9.22
| -
63 Moons Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
63 Moons Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
63 Moons Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.71%
|-14.20%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-24.53%
|-23.54%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.11%
|-17.44%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-4.49%
|9.85%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|2.64%
|2.70%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-58.86%
|-60.60%
|17.24%
|19.01%
63 Moons Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|77.55
|
|83.50
|Week Low/High
|77.55
|
|94.00
|Month Low/High
|77.55
|
|109.00
|YEAR Low/High
|53.80
|
|166.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|3048.00
Quick Links for 63 Moons Technologies: