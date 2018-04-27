ABB India Ltd.
|BSE: 500002
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: ABB
|ISIN Code: INE117A01022
|BSE LIVE 13:37 | 12 Mar
|1434.45
|
-0.65
(-0.05%)
|
OPEN
1444.60
|
HIGH
1448.90
|
LOW
1425.70
|NSE LIVE 13:27 | 12 Mar
|1433.95
|
-3.75
(-0.26%)
|
OPEN
1449.80
|
HIGH
1450.00
|
LOW
1423.60
About ABB India Ltd.
ABB India Ltd (Formerly Known as ABB Ltd) is one of the world's leading engineering companies which helps customers to use electrical power effectively and to increase industrial productivity in a sustainable way. The company is a leader in power and automation technologies that enable utility and industry customers to improve performance while lowering environmental impact. They have served utili...> More
ABB India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|30,396
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|19.82
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|72.37
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|220.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Apr 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.31
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|170.21
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|8.43
ABB India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2779.4
|2507.78
|10.83
|Other Income
|18.8
|25.39
|-25.96
|Total Income
|2798.2
|2533.17
|10.46
|Total Expenses
|2485.69
|2217.97
|12.07
|Operating Profit
|312.51
|315.2
|-0.85
|Net Profit
|171.52
|162.81
|5.35
|Equity Capital
|42.38
|42.38
|-
ABB India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Siemens
|1095.85
|0.84
|39023.22
|B H E L
|85.95
|-0.35
|31555.68
|Havells India
|502.70
|-0.02
|31423.78
|A B B
|1434.45
|-0.05
|30396.00
|Crompton Gr. Con
|232.25
|-3.25
|14557.43
|K E C Intl.
|395.00
|-1.85
|10155.45
|V-Guard Inds.
|232.95
|0.95
|9914.35
ABB India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
ABB India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.66%
|-5.98%
|-0.09%
|-1.07%
|1 Month
|-11.06%
|-9.86%
|-1.70%
|-1.04%
|3 Month
|4.82%
|6.78%
|1.47%
|0.78%
|6 Month
|3.01%
|6.92%
|4.85%
|4.14%
|1 Year
|20.21%
|19.75%
|16.48%
|15.90%
|3 Year
|8.77%
|7.03%
|16.54%
|18.15%
ABB India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1425.70
|
|1448.90
|Week Low/High
|1420.00
|
|1528.00
|Month Low/High
|1420.00
|
|1622.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1175.00
|
|1744.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.95
|
|1744.00
