ABB India Ltd.

BSE: 500002 Sector: Engineering
NSE: ABB ISIN Code: INE117A01022
BSE LIVE 13:37 | 12 Mar 1434.45 -0.65
(-0.05%)
OPEN

1444.60

 HIGH

1448.90

 LOW

1425.70
NSE LIVE 13:27 | 12 Mar 1433.95 -3.75
(-0.26%)
OPEN

1449.80

 HIGH

1450.00

 LOW

1423.60
OPEN 1444.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1435.10
VOLUME 1076
52-Week high 1744.40
52-Week low 1175.00
P/E 72.37
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 30,396
Buy Price 1431.00
Buy Qty 6.00
Sell Price 1434.50
Sell Qty 51.00
About ABB India Ltd.

ABB India Ltd

ABB India Ltd (Formerly Known as ABB Ltd) is one of the world's leading engineering companies which helps customers to use electrical power effectively and to increase industrial productivity in a sustainable way. The company is a leader in power and automation technologies that enable utility and industry customers to improve performance while lowering environmental impact. They have served utili...

ABB India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   30,396
EPS - TTM () [*S] 19.82
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 72.37
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   220.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Apr 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.31
Book Value / Share () [*S] 170.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

ABB India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2779.4 2507.78 10.83
Other Income 18.8 25.39 -25.96
Total Income 2798.2 2533.17 10.46
Total Expenses 2485.69 2217.97 12.07
Operating Profit 312.51 315.2 -0.85
Net Profit 171.52 162.81 5.35
Equity Capital 42.38 42.38 -
ABB India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Siemens 1095.85 0.84 39023.22
B H E L 85.95 -0.35 31555.68
Havells India 502.70 -0.02 31423.78
A B B 1434.45 -0.05 30396.00
Crompton Gr. Con 232.25 -3.25 14557.43
K E C Intl. 395.00 -1.85 10155.45
V-Guard Inds. 232.95 0.95 9914.35
ABB India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 7.84
FIIs 3.09
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.87
Indian Public 6.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.37
ABB India Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
13/12 Reliance Securities Buy 1607 PDF IconDetails
10/11 Reliance Securities Buy 1349 PDF IconDetails
21/07 Reliance Securities Buy 1458 PDF IconDetails
20/07 Reliance Securities Buy 1458 PDF IconDetails
07/11 Motilal Oswal Neutral 1088 PDF IconDetails
ABB India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.66% -5.98% -0.09% -1.07%
1 Month -11.06% -9.86% -1.70% -1.04%
3 Month 4.82% 6.78% 1.47% 0.78%
6 Month 3.01% 6.92% 4.85% 4.14%
1 Year 20.21% 19.75% 16.48% 15.90%
3 Year 8.77% 7.03% 16.54% 18.15%

ABB India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1425.70
1448.90
Week Low/High 1420.00
1528.00
Month Low/High 1420.00
1622.00
YEAR Low/High 1175.00
1744.00
All TIME Low/High 4.95
1744.00

